New Analyst Forecast: $AMD Given $185.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMD. Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a price target of 185.0 for AMD.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AMD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMD forecast page.

$AMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMD recently. We have seen 32 analysts offer price targets for $AMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $185.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $175.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Frank Lee from HSBC set a target price of $200.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $140.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Christopher Danely from Citigroup set a target price of $145.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Ben Reitzes from Melius Research set a target price of $175.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Harsh Kumar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $140.0 on 06/16/2025

$AMD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMD stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/15 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/08.

on 05/15 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 05/14, 05/05, 04/09, 04/08, 01/21 and 0 sales.

on 05/14, 05/05, 04/09, 04/08, 01/21 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 5 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $200,000 on 05/08, 03/31, 03/05 and 2 sales worth up to $200,000 on 05/12, 04/07.

on 05/08, 03/31, 03/05 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 04/07. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $100,000 on 02/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$AMD Insider Trading Activity

$AMD insiders have traded $AMD stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK D PAPERMASTER (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $7,495,633 .

. PHILIP GUIDO (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 13,445 shares for an estimated $1,498,944 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,168 institutional investors add shares of $AMD stock to their portfolio, and 1,188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.