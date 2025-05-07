New Analyst Forecast: $AMD Given $150.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMD. Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a price target of 150.0 for AMD.

$AMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMD recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $AMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $143.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $150.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Ben Reitzes from Melius Research set a target price of $110.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Ruben Roy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $132.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Vivek Arya from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $160.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $160.0 on 02/06/2025

on 02/06/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $130.0 on 02/05/2025

on 02/05/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $137.0 on 02/05/2025

$AMD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMD stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 9 times. They made 9 purchases worth up to $135,000 on 05/05, 04/09, 04/08, 01/21, 01/08, 11/25 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 04/09, 04/08, 01/21, 01/08, 11/25 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/08, 01/13.

on 04/08, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 03/31, 03/05 and 0 sales.

on 03/31, 03/05 and 0 sales. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $100,000 on 02/13.

$AMD Insider Trading Activity

$AMD insiders have traded $AMD stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LISA T SU (Chair, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 156,496 shares for an estimated $22,422,108 .

. MARK D PAPERMASTER (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $3,425,361 .

. PHILIP GUIDO (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 4,645 shares for an estimated $499,616

$AMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,117 institutional investors add shares of $AMD stock to their portfolio, and 1,386 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

