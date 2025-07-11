New Analyst Forecast: $AMC Given $4.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMC. Michael Pachter from Wedbush set a price target of 4.0 for AMC.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMC recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AMC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Pachter from Wedbush set a target price of $4.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Orest Wowkodaw from Scotiabank set a target price of $2.5 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Jason Bazinet from Citigroup set a target price of $2.6 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Eric Handler from Roth MKM set a target price of $3.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Chad Beynon from Macquarie set a target price of $4.0 on 02/26/2025

$AMC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $AMC stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

