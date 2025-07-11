New Analyst Forecast: $AMC Given $4.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMC. Michael Pachter from Wedbush set a price target of 4.0 for AMC.
$AMC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMC recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AMC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Pachter from Wedbush set a target price of $4.0 on 07/11/2025
- Orest Wowkodaw from Scotiabank set a target price of $2.5 on 07/02/2025
- Jason Bazinet from Citigroup set a target price of $2.6 on 05/29/2025
- Eric Handler from Roth MKM set a target price of $3.0 on 04/16/2025
- Chad Beynon from Macquarie set a target price of $4.0 on 02/26/2025
$AMC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $AMC stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 5,961,337 shares (+16.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,109,037
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 4,722,173 shares (-49.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,552,636
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,098,804 shares (+11.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,893,567
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 2,762,713 shares (+44.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,928,986
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 2,735,222 shares (-97.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,850,087
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,942,775 shares (+43.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,575,764
- SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC removed 1,850,822 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,311,859
