New Analyst Forecast: $AMBA Given $90.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMBA. Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a price target of 90.0 for AMBA.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AMBA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMBA forecast page.
$AMBA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMBA recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AMBA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a target price of $90.0 on 07/22/2025
- Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $95.0 on 05/30/2025
- Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $90.0 on 05/30/2025
- Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $80.0 on 05/27/2025
- Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a target price of $80.0 on 04/17/2025
$AMBA Insider Trading Activity
$AMBA insiders have traded $AMBA stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FENG-MING WANG (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,975 shares for an estimated $646,325.
- JOHN ALEXANDER YOUNG (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,201 shares for an estimated $389,718.
- LESLIE KOHN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,615 shares for an estimated $304,412.
- CHAN W LEE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,177 shares for an estimated $280,609.
- CHI-HONG JU (Sr. Vice President, Systems) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,001 shares for an estimated $217,244.
- CHRISTOPHER B PAISLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $90,330.
- CHRISTOPHER DAY (VP, Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,655 shares for an estimated $90,189.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AMBA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $AMBA stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 822,701 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,406,541
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 707,423 shares (-88.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,604,599
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 610,460 shares (+1635.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,724,451
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 584,307 shares (-92.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,408,171
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 579,917 shares (+88.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,187,222
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 484,021 shares (-34.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,360,776
- OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ added 386,025 shares (+211.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,428,638
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
