New Analyst Forecast: $AMBA Given $90.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMBA. Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a price target of 90.0 for AMBA.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AMBA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMBA forecast page.

$AMBA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMBA recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AMBA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a target price of $90.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $95.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $90.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $80.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a target price of $80.0 on 04/17/2025

$AMBA Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $AMBA Data Alerts

$AMBA insiders have traded $AMBA stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FENG-MING WANG (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,975 shares for an estimated $646,325 .

. JOHN ALEXANDER YOUNG (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,201 shares for an estimated $389,718 .

. LESLIE KOHN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,615 shares for an estimated $304,412 .

. CHAN W LEE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,177 shares for an estimated $280,609 .

. CHI-HONG JU (Sr. Vice President, Systems) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,001 shares for an estimated $217,244 .

. CHRISTOPHER B PAISLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $90,330 .

. CHRISTOPHER DAY (VP, Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,655 shares for an estimated $90,189.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $AMBA stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.