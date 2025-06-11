New Analyst Forecast: $ALAR Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALAR. Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ALAR.
$ALAR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALAR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025
$ALAR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $ALAR stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 73,749 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $782,476
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 56,113 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $350,706
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 45,280 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $480,420
- WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC removed 42,682 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $266,762
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC removed 29,400 shares (-57.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $183,750
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 29,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $182,500
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 29,122 shares (+224.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $182,012
