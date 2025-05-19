New Analyst Forecast: $AKA Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AKA. Telsey Advisory gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $AKA.

$AKA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AKA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AKA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $17.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $18.0 on 03/07/2025

$AKA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $AKA stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.