New Analyst Forecast: $AKA Given 'Market Perform' Rating

May 19, 2025 — 06:31 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AKA. Telsey Advisory gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $AKA.

$AKA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AKA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AKA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $17.0 on 03/07/2025
  • An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $18.0 on 03/07/2025

$AKA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $AKA stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 9,468 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $177,240
  • RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 5,000 shares (-16.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,400
  • RHUMBLINE ADVISERS removed 2,745 shares (-70.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,002
  • UBS GROUP AG added 1,402 shares (+292.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,898
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 996 shares (-43.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,426
  • TRUVESTMENTS CAPITAL LLC removed 700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,436
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 620 shares (+4.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,357

