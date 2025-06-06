New Analyst Forecast: $AII Given $23.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AII. Matthew Carletti from JMP Securities set a price target of 23.0 for AII.

$AII Insider Trading Activity

$AII insiders have traded $AII stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES E SOWELL sold 524,070 shares for an estimated $8,385,120

STEVEN E SMATHERS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 343,601 shares for an estimated $5,497,616.

