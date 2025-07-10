New Analyst Forecast: $AGNC Given $9.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AGNC. Brock Vandervliet from UBS set a price target of 9.5 for AGNC.

$AGNC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AGNC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $AGNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Bose George from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $10.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Brock Vandervliet from UBS set a target price of $9.5 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $10.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Donald Fandetti from Wells Fargo set a target price of $10.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Jason Weaver from Jones Trading set a target price of $9.5 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $8.5 on 04/16/2025

$AGNC Insider Trading Activity

$AGNC insiders have traded $AGNC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BERNICE BELL (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 41,000 shares for an estimated $397,774 .

. DONNA BLANK sold 17,218 shares for an estimated $149,280

PAUL E MULLINGS sold 13,500 shares for an estimated $119,393

FRANCES SPARK sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $50,475

$AGNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 337 institutional investors add shares of $AGNC stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

