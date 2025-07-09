New Analyst Forecast: $AG Given $6.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AG. Ovais Habib from Scotiabank set a price target of 6.5 for AG.
$AG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ovais Habib from Scotiabank set a target price of $6.5 on 07/09/2025
- Heiko Ihle from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $11.5 on 05/09/2025
$AG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $AG stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 10,575,537 shares (+39.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,750,342
- LINGOTTO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP added 9,750,519 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,230,972
- MUNICIPAL EMPLOYEES' RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF MICHIGAN added 7,123,410 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,655,612
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 6,886,413 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,070,102
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 6,390,680 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,753,649
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,261,340 shares (+231.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,508,364
- SPROTT INC. added 3,957,459 shares (+603.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,475,400
