New Analyst Forecast: $AFMD Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AFMD. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $AFMD.
$AFMD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AFMD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024
$AFMD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $AFMD stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RIDGEBACK CAPITAL INVESTMENTS L.P. removed 1,485,898 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,768,218
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 340,615 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $405,331
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 183,118 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $132,430
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 180,201 shares (-81.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $214,439
- GENERAL PENSION SOCIETY PZU JOINT STOCK CO removed 171,707 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $124,178
- EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP removed 166,460 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $198,087
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 107,959 shares (+1584.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,471
