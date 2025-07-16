New Analyst Forecast: $AEVA Given $33.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AEVA. Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer set a price target of 33.0 for AEVA.

$AEVA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AEVA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AEVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer set a target price of $33.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Suji Desilva from Roth Capital set a target price of $30.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $16.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $11.0 on 05/12/2025

$AEVA Insider Trading Activity

$AEVA insiders have traded $AEVA stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL LLC SYLEBRA has made 6 purchases buying 5,849,249 shares for an estimated $34,514,583 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MINA REZK (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 789,901 shares for an estimated $9,130,938 .

. SOROUSH SALEHIAN DARDASHTI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 519,901 shares for an estimated $7,130,316 .

. HRACH SIMONIAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,486,475 .

. SAURABH SINHA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,362 shares for an estimated $993,626 .

. STEPHEN PAUL ZADESKY sold 14,851 shares for an estimated $52,049

$AEVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $AEVA stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

