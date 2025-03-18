New Analyst Forecast: $ACN Given $390.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ACN. An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 390.0 for ACN.
$ACN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACN recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $ACN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $387.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $390.0 on 03/17/2025
- Surinder Thind from Jefferies set a target price of $385.0 on 12/20/2024
- James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $430.0 on 12/19/2024
- David Grossman from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $390.0 on 12/19/2024
- Stefan Slowinski from BNP Paribas set a target price of $375.0 on 10/30/2024
- Bryan Bergin from TD Securities set a target price of $400.0 on 09/30/2024
- James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $360.0 on 09/27/2024
$ACN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ACN stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/24, 09/20.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $100,000 on 02/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 02/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
$ACN Insider Trading Activity
$ACN insiders have traded $ACN stock on the open market 85 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 85 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JULIE SPELLMAN SWEET (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 28,426 shares for an estimated $10,684,913.
- JOEL UNRUCH (General Counsel/Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 9,500 shares for an estimated $3,480,562.
- MANISH SHARMA (CEO-The Americas) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 8,311 shares for an estimated $3,112,914.
- JOHN F WALSH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $2,768,938.
- KATHLEEN R MCCLURE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,090 shares for an estimated $1,899,700.
- RYOJI SEKIDO (Co-CEO Asia Pacific) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 4,891 shares for an estimated $1,767,190.
- MELISSA A BURGUM (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 2,177 shares for an estimated $789,660.
- MAURO MACCHI (Chief Executive Officer-EMEA) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $726,673.
- ANGELA BEATTY (Chief Leadership & HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 2,009 shares for an estimated $725,557.
- ANGIE Y PARK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 685 shares for an estimated $242,753.
$ACN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,142 institutional investors add shares of $ACN stock to their portfolio, and 1,047 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 2,830,387 shares (-86.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $995,701,842
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,260,740 shares (+22.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $795,305,724
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,194,214 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $771,902,543
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 1,770,024 shares (+16.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $622,676,742
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 1,455,773 shares (-23.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $512,126,383
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 1,402,998 shares (-48.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $493,560,666
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 1,276,984 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $449,230,201
