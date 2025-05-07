New Analyst Forecast: $ACLS Given $75.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ACLS. Thomas Diffely from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 75.0 for ACLS.
$ACLS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of $ACLS stock to their portfolio, and 213 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 632,298 shares (-82.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,178,661
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 620,674 shares (-79.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,828,877
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 505,848 shares (-83.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,343,599
- REINHART PARTNERS, LLC. added 404,910 shares (+39.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,111,879
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 290,678 shares (+37.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,309,671
- GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC added 268,098 shares (+54.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,732,007
- FMR LLC removed 241,273 shares (-91.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,857,744
