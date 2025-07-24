New Analyst Forecast: $ACAD Given $34.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ACAD. Tessa Romero from JP Morgan set a price target of 34.0 for ACAD.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ACAD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ACAD forecast page.

$ACAD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACAD recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $ACAD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tessa Romero from JP Morgan set a target price of $34.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Ami Fadia from Needham set a target price of $30.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Jason Butler from JMP Securities set a target price of $37.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Jay Olson from Oppenheimer set a target price of $22.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Andrew Fein from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $32.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $38.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Tazeen Ahmad from B of A Securities set a target price of $23.0 on 06/05/2025

$ACAD Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $ACAD Data Alerts

$ACAD insiders have traded $ACAD stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACAD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAURA BREGE sold 14,446 shares for an estimated $314,633

MARK C. SCHNEYER (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,150 shares for an estimated $210,697 .

. JAMES KIHARA (PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 7,925 shares for an estimated $152,759 .

. ELIZABETH A. GAROFALO sold 4,919 shares for an estimated $89,673

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ACAD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $ACAD stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.