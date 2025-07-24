New Analyst Forecast: $ACAD Given $34.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ACAD. Tessa Romero from JP Morgan set a price target of 34.0 for ACAD.
$ACAD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACAD recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $ACAD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tessa Romero from JP Morgan set a target price of $34.0 on 07/24/2025
- Ami Fadia from Needham set a target price of $30.0 on 06/26/2025
- Jason Butler from JMP Securities set a target price of $37.0 on 06/26/2025
- Jay Olson from Oppenheimer set a target price of $22.0 on 06/26/2025
- Andrew Fein from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $32.0 on 06/26/2025
- Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $38.0 on 06/23/2025
- Tazeen Ahmad from B of A Securities set a target price of $23.0 on 06/05/2025
$ACAD Insider Trading Activity
$ACAD insiders have traded $ACAD stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACAD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LAURA BREGE sold 14,446 shares for an estimated $314,633
- MARK C. SCHNEYER (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,150 shares for an estimated $210,697.
- JAMES KIHARA (PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 7,925 shares for an estimated $152,759.
- ELIZABETH A. GAROFALO sold 4,919 shares for an estimated $89,673
$ACAD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $ACAD stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 8,636,698 shares (+67.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $143,455,553
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,616,866 shares (-35.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,466,144
- STATE STREET CORP added 2,472,128 shares (+54.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,062,046
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC removed 2,465,581 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,953,300
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 2,417,001 shares (+108.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,146,386
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 1,951,550 shares (-53.3%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $42,094,933
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 1,491,484 shares (+1055.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,773,549
