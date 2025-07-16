New Analyst Forecast: $ABNB Given $104.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ABNB. Trevor Young from Barclays set a price target of 104.0 for ABNB.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ABNB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ABNB forecast page.

$ABNB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABNB recently. We have seen 23 analysts offer price targets for $ABNB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Trevor Young from Barclays set a target price of $104.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $111.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Patrick Scholes from Truist Securities set a target price of $106.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $100.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Shyam Patil from Susquehanna set a target price of $150.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $155.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Tom White from DA Davidson set a target price of $155.0 on 05/02/2025

$ABNB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ABNB stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABNB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.

$ABNB Insider Trading Activity

$ABNB insiders have traded $ABNB stock on the open market 133 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 133 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH GEBBIA has made 0 purchases and 61 sales selling 2,875,074 shares for an estimated $370,759,451 .

. BRIAN CHESKY (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 714,800 shares for an estimated $105,402,529 .

. NATHAN BLECHARCZYK (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 214,189 shares for an estimated $33,443,491 .

. ELINOR MERTZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 73,395 shares for an estimated $10,365,872 .

. ARISTOTLE N BALOGH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 26,463 shares for an estimated $3,769,683.

$ABNB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 616 institutional investors add shares of $ABNB stock to their portfolio, and 524 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

