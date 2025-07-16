New Analyst Forecast: $ABNB Given $104.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ABNB. Trevor Young from Barclays set a price target of 104.0 for ABNB.
$ABNB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABNB recently. We have seen 23 analysts offer price targets for $ABNB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Trevor Young from Barclays set a target price of $104.0 on 07/16/2025
- Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $111.0 on 07/07/2025
- Patrick Scholes from Truist Securities set a target price of $106.0 on 05/30/2025
- Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $100.0 on 05/14/2025
- Shyam Patil from Susquehanna set a target price of $150.0 on 05/05/2025
- Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $155.0 on 05/05/2025
- Tom White from DA Davidson set a target price of $155.0 on 05/02/2025
$ABNB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ABNB stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABNB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.
$ABNB Insider Trading Activity
$ABNB insiders have traded $ABNB stock on the open market 133 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 133 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH GEBBIA has made 0 purchases and 61 sales selling 2,875,074 shares for an estimated $370,759,451.
- BRIAN CHESKY (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 714,800 shares for an estimated $105,402,529.
- NATHAN BLECHARCZYK (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 214,189 shares for an estimated $33,443,491.
- ELINOR MERTZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 73,395 shares for an estimated $10,365,872.
- ARISTOTLE N BALOGH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 26,463 shares for an estimated $3,769,683.
$ABNB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 616 institutional investors add shares of $ABNB stock to their portfolio, and 524 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P added 4,598,125 shares (+86.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $549,292,012
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 3,219,864 shares (-32.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $384,644,953
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,685,026 shares (+2297.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $320,753,205
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,429,200 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $290,192,232
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,025,536 shares (-13.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $241,970,530
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,916,676 shares (+81.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $228,966,114
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 1,812,579 shares (-94.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $216,530,687
