New Analyst Forecast: $AAPL Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AAPL. Barclays gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $AAPL.
$AAPL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AAPL in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 4 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/24/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/13/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/09/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/01/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/02/2025
$AAPL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AAPL recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $AAPL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $251.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $230.0 on 06/26/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $173.0 on 06/24/2025
- Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $250.0 on 05/02/2025
- Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $252.0 on 03/12/2025
- An analyst from Evercore ISI set a target price of $260.0 on 01/31/2025
- An analyst from Redburn Partners set a target price of $230.0 on 01/31/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $270.0 on 01/31/2025
$AAPL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AAPL stock 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAPL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $300,000 on 04/07, 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to $1,250,000 on 05/12, 05/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 05/05, 04/09, 04/03, 03/17, 02/12 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/03 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/21, 03/20.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 04/15, 01/10.
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $50,000 on 04/14.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE TERRI A. SEWELL purchased up to $15,000 on 04/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 6 times. They made 0 purchases and 6 sales worth up to $90,000 on 04/09, 03/06, 03/05, 02/24, 02/21, 02/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/07, 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 03/27.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/05, 01/17.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
- REPRESENTATIVE NANCY PELOSI sold up to $25,000,000 on 12/31.
$AAPL Insider Trading Activity
$AAPL insiders have traded $AAPL stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY D COOK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 108,136 shares for an estimated $24,184,658.
- KATHERINE L. ADAMS (SVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,822 shares for an estimated $8,683,252.
- JEFFREY E WILLIAMS (COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,493 shares for an estimated $7,950,690.
- KEVAN PAREKH (Senior Vice President, CFO) sold 4,570 shares for an estimated $941,420
- CHRIS KONDO (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 4,486 shares for an estimated $933,955
- ARTHUR D LEVINSON sold 1,516 shares for an estimated $343,146
$AAPL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,103 institutional investors add shares of $AAPL stock to their portfolio, and 3,293 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 91,336,544 shares (-87.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,288,586,518
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 23,748,072 shares (-32.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,275,159,233
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 20,945,084 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,652,531,508
- H&H INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT, LLC removed 18,544,974 shares (-35.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,119,395,074
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 16,785,263 shares (+1.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,728,510,470
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 15,737,447 shares (+8.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,495,759,102
- AMUNDI added 14,651,321 shares (+27.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,254,497,933
