New Analyst Forecast: $AAPL Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AAPL. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $AAPL.

$AAPL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AAPL in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 5 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025

UBS issued a "Reduce" rating on 02/21/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/19/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

$AAPL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AAPL recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $AAPL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $252.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $252.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $290.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 An analyst from Evercore ISI set a target price of $260.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 An analyst from Redburn Partners set a target price of $230.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $197.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $270.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $294.0 on 01/31/2025

$AAPL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AAPL stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAPL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$AAPL Insider Trading Activity

$AAPL insiders have traded $AAPL stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARTHUR D LEVINSON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 201,516 shares for an estimated $45,807,646 .

. JEFFREY E WILLIAMS (COO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 135,493 shares for an estimated $32,948,086 .

. TIMOTHY D COOK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 108,136 shares for an estimated $24,184,658 .

. KATHERINE L. ADAMS (SVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,822 shares for an estimated $8,683,252 .

. CHRIS KONDO (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 4,130 shares for an estimated $945,233

$AAPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,046 institutional investors add shares of $AAPL stock to their portfolio, and 2,643 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

