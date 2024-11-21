New Age Exploration Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

New Age Exploration Limited (AU:NAE) has released an update.
New Age Exploration Limited (ASX: NAE) successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting, with all proposed resolutions passed by shareholder votes. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and the adoption of an employee incentive plan, highlighting strong investor support for the company’s strategic direction. This positive outcome suggests confidence in the company’s leadership and future growth potential.
