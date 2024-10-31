News & Insights

New Age Exploration Issues 350 Million New Shares

October 31, 2024 — 11:57 pm EDT

New Age Exploration Limited (AU:NAE) has released an update.

New Age Exploration Limited has announced the issuance of 350 million fully paid ordinary shares, marking a significant move in the company’s financial strategy. This development is set to attract attention from investors looking for potential growth opportunities in the stock market. The newly quoted securities are part of previously announced transactions.

