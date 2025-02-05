The New $500 Billion Stargate Project Is Fantastic News for These 3 Artificial Intelligence Cryptos

In January, the Trump administration announced Stargate -- a groundbreaking new artificial intelligence project that plans to invest over $500 billion in AI infrastructure. While some of the initial optimism surrounding the project has been eroded by the recent launch of Chinese AI competitor DeepSeek, Stargate will likely provide an enormous boost to the AI sector.

As a result, many top AI cryptos could skyrocket in value in 2025. Three with significant upside potential are Render (CRYPTO: RENDER), Bittensor (CRYPTO: TAO), and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (CRYPTO: FET). Let's take a closer look.

1. Render

If there's one AI crypto that's most likely to benefit from this massive new spending on AI infrastructure, it's Render. It's the top AI infrastructure crypto, with a $3 billion market cap. While there are other AI infrastructure cryptos, such as Akash Network, Render is currently the best in class.

Render provides decentralized GPU computing power to organizations or start-ups that need it for AI projects. And the way that they pay for that computing power is with Render tokens (not dollars). Thus, the more demand for GPU computing power, the more valuable the Render token becomes.

Given the enormous computational demands of AI, it's easy to see why the price of Render went parabolic in late 2023 and early 2024. Admittedly, Render is down 20% thus far in 2025, but the new Stargate AI initiative has the potential to refocus crypto investors on the AI infrastructure investment thesis.

2. Bittensor

Bittensor is a blockchain network optimized for AI and machine learning. If you buy into the argument that a growing number of AI projects will move to the blockchain, Bittensor is a great way to get exposure to all of that activity. Currently, Bittensor ranks among the top five AI cryptos, with a $3.5 billion market cap, so a lot of investors apparently agree.

Bittensor is completely open source and decentralized. If you're a small start-up, you don't have to worry about being in the good graces of Stargate tech partners OpenAI, Oracle, or Microsoft to launch new AI projects on the Bittensor blockchain. Several high-profile AI projects have already launched on Bittensor, including DeepSeek.

Like Bitcoin, Bittensor has a maximum lifetime supply of 21 million coins, of which only 8 million are currently in circulation. As more AI projects move to the Bittensor blockchain, they'll need TAO tokens, and that will create a situation in which increasing demand is chasing after relatively limited supply. That should help push up the price of Bittensor.

3. Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Finally, there's the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance token, which was formed last year by the merger of three different AI crypto tokens: SingularityNet, Fetch.ai, and Ocean Protocol. Due to the complexity of this merger, many investors are still trying to wrap their heads around what this "superintelligence alliance" really plans to do.

To some degree, the Stargate project could help bring some clarity. It's becoming increasingly clear that the end goal of AI is not some kind of really useful AI chatbot like ChatGPT. Instead, the end goal is artificial general intelligence (AGI) -- the sort of all-powerful AI that's capable of finding a cure for cancer.

And that's exactly what the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance was set up to create and foster. One of the leaders of the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance is Dr. Ben Goertzel, who is one of the smartest people when it comes to AGI. The name of the AI project that he launched in 2017 (SingularityNET) is a reference to "The Singularity" -- the moment when artificial general intelligence finally becomes a reality.

But, as noted above, the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance token has had a difficult time gaining traction. After a massive spike in price in early 2024, it has largely given back many of those gains, and now trades around $1. If you're looking for an affordable entry point into AI, that low price could be attractive. However, even at that discounted price, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance might be too risky and speculative for most investors.

What to look for next

Most likely, the most attractive AI cryptos for investors will be those that become partners of the $500 billion Stargate alliance. Currently, none of the cryptos mentioned above are partners. Any AI crypto would become a no-brainer investment opportunity if it ever partnered with OpenAI.

That being said, Render, Bittensor, and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance are all AI cryptos with the potential to skyrocket in value, just as they did in early 2024. They are risky and speculative, but $500 billion in new money pouring into the AI space means they should at least be on your investment radar in 2025.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin and Fetch. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Fetch, Microsoft, Oracle, and Render Token. The Motley Fool recommends Akash Network and Bittensor and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

