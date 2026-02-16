This New 401(k) Catch-Up Rule Could Boost Your Retirement Savings

Key Points

Making catch-up contributions in a 401(k) could supercharge your savings ahead of retirement.

There's a special rule that allows savers of a certain age to sock away even more money.

It pays to take advantage of this option, even if your savings are in a good place already.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Contributing to a 401(k) is a great way to build a solid retirement nest egg over time. And if you're 50 or older, you have an even greater opportunity to build up a large retirement plan balance, since that's when catch-up contributions begin.

But while catch-up contributions for people 50 and over have been around for a long time, thanks to changes under SECURE 2.0, workers ages 60 to 63 can now make a "super catch-up" contribution to their 401(k)s. If you fall into this age range, instead of making the standard $8,000 catch-up contribution this year, you can instead make a catch-up of $11,250, bringing your total allowable 401(k) contribution to $35,750.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

It's an option worth taking advantage of -- even if you're happy with your 401(k) balance to date.

You don't have to be behind to catch up

Catch-up contributions in 401(k)s are often touted as a great option for struggling savers. But in reality, if you're behind on savings by the time catch-up contributions come into play, chances are, it's going to be difficult to take advantage of them.

Let's say you're 49 with only $80,000 saved in your 401(k) because you don't earn such a high salary. Despite being eligible for a catch-up contribution the following year, you may not be able to increase your savings rate all that much if your income doesn't rise.

For this reason, the new super catch-up available to savers ages 60 to 63 may really only benefit folks who are already "caught up" on funding their nest eggs. That's because it takes a pretty high salary to be able to part with $35,750 in a single year for retirement savings purposes.

But that doesn't mean you should forgo that super catch-up if you qualify for it.

For one thing, pumping extra money into your 401(k) gives you that much more flexibility in retirement. Even if you're, say, 60 years old with $2.5 million saved, socking away a few extra thousand dollars this year could result in a lot more money down the line if those funds remain invested and grow.

Furthermore, if you're able to make a super catch-up in a traditional 401(k), you can shield additional income from taxes this year. That's an automatic win.

Be mindful of the new Roth rule

While the super 401(k) catch-up for savers ages 60 to 63 is a fairly new rule, so is the new Roth catch-up rule. That latter rule states that if you're 50 and older earning more than $150,000, you can only make 401(k) catch-ups in a Roth account.

Chances are, if you're able to put $35,750 into a 401(k) this year, your income is high enough that you'll be limited to a Roth catch-up. But it still pays to sock that extra money away, even if you lose the immediate tax break that come with a traditional 401(k).

Roth accounts get to enjoy both tax-free gains and withdrawals in retirement. And with a Roth 401(k), you won't have to worry about that portion of your savings being subject to required minimum distributions.

So all told, the new 401(k) super catch-up is worth taking advantage of -- even if you may not have the option to use your preferred retirement plan type.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.