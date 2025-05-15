Bitcoin Magazine



Neutron Powers Lightning Network Integration for Cobo, Expanding Bitcoin Infrastructure Across Asia

Lightning Network infrastructure provider, Neutron, is now working with Cobo, a digital asset custody platform, to integrate the Lightning Network into their custody platform, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. This team-up will let Cobo’s clients make quick, cheap Bitcoin payments using Neutron’s Lightning Network API.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Cobo, a trusted leader in custodial services, to further accelerate Bitcoin infrastructure across Asia,” said Albert Buu, CEO of Neutron. “At Neutron, we are committed to providing enterprise businesses with easy and efficient integration into the Lightning Network, enabling next-generation global real-time settlement solutions. This partnership will not only drive innovation but also empower businesses across Asia with the fast, secure, and cost-effective benefits of Bitcoin payments.”

Neutron said it wants to make Lightning the backbone for modern Bitcoin use. The company’s API effectively helps businesses quickly use the Lightning Network, which is Bitcoin’s second layer built for fast, cheap payments — linking traditional money systems with Bitcoin’s global economy.

“This collaboration allows Neutron to power Lightning services for Cobo and its clients, enabling fast, low-cost Bitcoin payments and unlocking new possibilities for institutional adoption throughout the region,” Buu added.

This partnership comes at a time when Lightning Network adoption is gaining traction in various markets. By connecting Cobo’s custody services with Neutron’s Lightning infrastructure, both companies are addressing the growing demand for faster Bitcoin payment solutions in Asia.

Dr. Changhao Jiang, CTO and Co-Founder of Cobo, said about the deal: “At Cobo, we’ve built our custody platform to combine uncompromising security with the scalability institutions need to grow. Integrating Neutron’s Lightning Network API allows us to offer real-time, low-cost Bitcoin settlement at scale without compromising on trust or performance. Together, we’re laying the groundwork for faster, more efficient Bitcoin infrastructure across Asia.”

