Neuropsychologist Degree Requirements, Common Courses And Licensure

The connection between humans’ minds and their actions can be puzzling for many. Enter the neuropsychologist, a type of psychologist who specializes in understanding the unique relationship between the human brain and human behavior.

But how does one obtain a degree and licensure to be a neuropsychologist? Read on to find out more about programs and careers in neuropsychology.

What Does a Neuropsychologist Do?

Neuropsychologists can evaluate and treat people with all types of nervous system disorders. Patients who see neuropsychologists may have a variety of diagnoses, such as the following.

Autism

Learning and attention disorders

Concussions and traumatic brain injuries

Epilepsy

Brain cancer

Strokes

Dementia

Neuropsychologists typically work in hospitals, private practice, clinics and doctor’s offices. They often work in care teams with other medical professionals, including rehabilitation psychologists, neurologists, primary care physicians, psychiatrists and therapists.

What Are Neuropsychologist Degree Requirements?

Earn a Bachelor’s Degree

Most aspiring neuropsychologists have undergraduate degrees in related fields like psychology. They might also concentrate in neuropsychology. An internship can help undergraduates hone their skills further. A bachelor’s degree is just the first step of many on the long path to a career in neuropsychology.

Note that a master’s degree is optional for neuropsychologists, but a doctoral degree is required. Some doctoral programs may allow admission to students who do not hold master’s degrees, but many do not.

Earn a Doctoral Degree

All neuropsychologists must hold a relevant doctorate before applying for licensure. A doctorate in neuropsychology can take anywhere from three to five years to finish, or sometimes longer. During a doctoral program, students complete advanced coursework in neuropsychology, an internship and a research-based dissertation.

Some programs also require students to complete postdoctoral field requirements such as a two-year residency in a clinical setting.

Common Courses for Neuropsychology Students

Master’s in Neuropsychology

Some prospective neuropsychologists pursue master’s degrees before applying to their doctoral programs. This step is not required, but it does allow students to specialize their training, and it may help them gain admission to more competitive doctoral programs.

Students in these master’s programs may take a variety of courses. Examples include the following.

Biopsychology. This class analyzes how the brain influences our thoughts, behaviors and feelings.

This class analyzes how the brain influences our thoughts, behaviors and feelings. Ethics in psychology. Students in this course explore the rules of conduct when carrying out research.

Students in this course explore the rules of conduct when carrying out research. Foundations of neuropsychology. This course introduces the subfield of neuropsychology and provides information on a career path.

Note that these are just a few courses learners might encounter in a neuropsychology master’s program.

Neuropsychology Ph.D. Programs

A Ph.D. in neuropsychology is the second-to-last step to becoming a licensed neuropsychologist. Students in doctoral programs for neuropsychology can expect to take a wide variety of classes specific to their field.

Some common courses for advanced neuropsychology students include the following.

Child and adolescent disorders. This course explores disorders in children that affect learning, memory, and behavior.

This course explores disorders in children that affect learning, memory, and behavior. Cognitive rehabilitation. This class looks at the interventions aimed at improving cognitive ability.

This class looks at the interventions aimed at improving cognitive ability. Neuroanatomy. This course examines the structure and function of the central nervous system.

This course examines the structure and function of the central nervous system. Neuropsychological assessment. Students in this course learn about identifying and diagnosing neuropsychological disorders.

As a part of the Ph.D. process, students also have to write dissertations and submit them for publication or presentation. After completing their dissertation, each Ph.D. candidate must appear before a board of professionals in their field to defend their thesis. They may then formally receive their doctorate.

Do Neuropsychologists Need to Earn Licensure?

To practice clinically, neuropsychologists must apply for a state license and pass the Examination for the Professional Practice in Psychology (EPPP).

Before taking the EPPP exam, you must earn a doctoral degree in either neuropsychology or psychology. The degree must come from a program accredited by the American Psychological Association.

EPPP Exam

The EPPP exam itself is a computer-based test comprising 225 multiple-choice questions. You have four hours and 15 minutes to complete the test, and you must answer about 70% of the questions correctly to earn a passing score of 500. The exam costs $450 to take, plus an additional $65 fee that must be paid to the testing center where you take your exam.

Neuropsychology Certification

The American Board of Clinical Neuropsychology (ABCN) also offers a certification for psychologists who specialize in neuropsychology. This certification is not usually required for employment as a neuropsychologist, but some employers prefer it in addition to state licensure.

To qualify for certification through ABCN, you must hold a doctorate, complete an APA-approved internship and pass the EPPP exam. You must then submit two practice samples and take a written and an oral exam.

Applicants for ABCN’s certification must have completed 1,600 hours of supervised clinical neuropsychological experience as well.

Frequently Asked Questions About Neuropsychologist Degrees

Is neuropsychology hard to get into?

Neuropsychology is a specialized field that is tough to get into. It requires many years of schooling to earn a doctoral degree through an APA-accredited program, complete an internship, obtain licensure through an EPPP certification and possibly earn an additional certification through ABCN.

What should I major in for neuropsychology?

Students interested in pursuing neuropsychology should consider getting an undergraduate degree in psychology with a concentration in neuropsychology. They should then pursue a doctoral degree in neuropsychology or psychology.

