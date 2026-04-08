Neuronetics (STIM) Price Target Increased by 44.44% to 4.42

The average one-year price target for Neuronetics (NasdaqGM:STIM) has been revised to $4.42 / share. This is an increase of 44.44% from the prior estimate of $3.06 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 192.71% from the latest reported closing price of $1.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neuronetics. This is an decrease of 66 owner(s) or 39.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STIM is 0.79%, an increase of 1,396.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 82.21% to 42,204K shares. The put/call ratio of STIM is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madryn Asset Management holds 18,476K shares representing 26.67% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 2,607K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,165K shares , representing an increase of 16.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STIM by 88.69% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 2,552K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,822K shares , representing an increase of 28.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STIM by 29.05% over the last quarter.

Lane Generational holds 1,705K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company.

Jane Street Group holds 1,018K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares , representing an increase of 76.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STIM by 117.63% over the last quarter.

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