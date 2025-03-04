Neuronetics, Inc. Q4 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM) released Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$12.2 million, or -$0.33 per share. This compares with -$5.4 million, or -$0.19 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.24 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $22.5 million from $20.3 million last year.

Neuronetics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$12.2 Mln. vs. -$5.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.33 vs. -$0.19 last year. -Revenue: $22.5 Mln vs. $20.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $28-$30 Mln

