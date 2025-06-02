Neuronetics, Inc. to Join Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes Effective June 30, 2025

Neuronetics will join the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes on June 30, 2025, enhancing its visibility among investors.

Neuronetics, Inc. announced its inclusion in the Russell 3000® and small-cap Russell 2000® indexes, effective June 30, 2025, following the annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes. This is seen as a significant endorsement of the company's strategic objectives and operational achievements. Neuronetics, a leader in neurohealth therapies, focuses on enhancing access to innovative mental health treatments through its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy, which is effective for conditions like major depressive disorder. The company also operates Greenbrook TMS treatment centers and has delivered millions of therapy sessions. President and CEO Keith J. Sullivan emphasized that this milestone improves their visibility to institutional investors and reflects their growth trajectory as they aim for positive cash flow.

Neuronetics is set to join the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes, enhancing its visibility among institutional investors.

This inclusion validates the company's strategic vision and operational execution, reflecting significant progress in transforming mental healthcare delivery.

Joining these indexes provides automatic inclusion in relevant growth and value style indexes, potentially attracting more investments.

The press release highlights the company's path to positive cash flow and strong growth, enhancing shareholder value.

The company's mention of a path to positive cash flow in 2025 may indicate that they have not yet achieved this milestone, potentially raising concerns about current financial stability and operational efficiency.

The reliance on a small number of customers for revenue could pose significant risks to the company's financial health if those relationships were disrupted.

The press release includes several forward-looking statements that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, which may create a sense of instability or lack of confidence among investors.

What is Neuronetics, Inc. known for?

Neuronetics, Inc. specializes in transforming mental healthcare through innovative neurohealth therapies like the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy.

When will Neuronetics be included in the Russell indexes?

Neuronetics will join the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes effective after the US market opens on June 30, 2025.

What does inclusion in the Russell Indexes mean?

Inclusion in the Russell Indexes validates Neuronetics' strategic vision and enhances its visibility among institutional investors.

How many treatments has NeuroStar Advanced Therapy delivered?

NeuroStar Advanced Therapy has delivered over 7.4 million treatments for major depressive disorder (MDD).

What other treatments does Greenbrook offer?

Greenbrook offers SPRAVATO® (esketamine) nasal spray and NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for treatment-resistant depression and MDD.

MALVERN, Pa., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a vertically integrated, commercial stage, medical technology and healthcare company with a strategic vision of transforming the lives of patients whenever and wherever they need help, with the leading neurohealth therapies in the world, today announced that it is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000



®



Index and the small-cap Russell 2000



®



Index at the conclusion of the Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 30, 2025.





Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2024, about $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.





The broad-market Russell 3000



®



Index includes the largest 3,000 U.S. public companies by market capitalization. The Russell 2000® Index is a subset of the broader Russell 3000® Index limited to small-cap companies. The indexes are reconstituted annually by re-ranking companies based on total market capitalization as of the reconstitution rank date, which was April 30, 2025 this year. Index membership remains in place for one year and results in automatic inclusion in the relevant growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.





"This inclusion in the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes represents an important validation of our strategic vision and operational execution," said Keith J. Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neuronetics. "As we continue expanding access to innovative mental health treatments through our integrated approach—combining our leading NeuroStar technology with our growing Greenbrook clinic network—this milestone enhances our visibility among institutional investors and reflects the significant progress we've made in transforming how mental healthcare is delivered. With our path to positive cash flow this year and our proven operating model driving strong growth, we're well-positioned to continue delivering value for both patients and shareholders."







About Neuronetics







Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is delivering more treatment options to patients and physicians by offering exceptional in-office treatments that produce extraordinary results. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication has not helped. In addition to selling the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System and associated treatment sessions to customers, Neuronetics operates Greenbrook TMS Inc. (Greenbrook) treatment centers across the United States, offering NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for the treatment of MDD and other mental health disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading TMS treatment for MDD in adults, with more than 7.4 million treatments delivered, and is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS treatment system for depression, including the world’s largest depression outcomes registry. Greenbrook treatment centers also offer SPRAVATO® (esketamine) CIII Nasal Spray, a prescription medicine indicated for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression (TRD) in adults as monotherapy or in conjunction with an oral antidepressant. It is also indicated for depressive symptoms in adults with major depressive disorder (MDD) with acute suicidal ideation or behavior in conjunction with an oral antidepressant.1 Greenbrook has provided more than 1.8 million treatments to over 55,000 patients struggling with depression.





The NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with MDD, as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder, to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression), and as a first line adjunct for the treatment of MDD in adolescent patients aged 15-21. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.







“Safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:







Certain statements in this press release, including the documents incorporated by reference herein, include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by those laws and other applicable laws and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “design,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue” as well as the negative of these terms and similar expressions. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: the effect of the transaction with Greenbrook on our business relationships; operating results and business generally; our ability to execute our business strategy; our ability to achieve or sustain profitable operations due to our history of losses; our ability to successfully complete the announced restructuring plans; our reliance on the sale and usage of our NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System to generate revenues; the scale and efficacy of our salesforce; our ability to retain talent; availability of coverage and reimbursement from third-party payors for treatments using our products; physician and patient demand for treatments using our products; developments in respect of competing technologies and therapies for the indications that our products treat; product defects; our revenue has been concentrated among a small number of customers; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our technology; developments in clinical trials or regulatory review of the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System for additional indications; developments in regulation in the U.S. and other applicable jurisdictions; the terms of our credit facility; our ability to successfully roll-out our Better Me Provider Program on the planned timeline; our self-sustainability and existing cash balances; and our ability to achieve cash flow breakeven in the third quarter of 2025. For a discussion of these and other related risks, please refer to the Company’s recent filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in the Company’s expectations.





Investor Contact:





Mike Vallie or Mark Klausner





ICR Healthcare





443-213-0499











ir@neuronetics.com











Media Contact:





EvolveMKD





646-517-4220









NeuroStar@evolvemkd.com







