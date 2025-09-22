BioTech
Neurocrine Reports Positive Data From Phase 2 Study Of Osavampator

September 22, 2025 — 08:55 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) announced the presentation of new data from the Phase 2 SAVITRI study, which showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in depression severity at Day 28 and Day 56 with once-daily oral administration of 1 mg osavampator. The company said the study met its primary efficacy endpoint, showing a significant reduction in depression severity from baseline to Day 28 compared to placebo. Osavampator was generally well tolerated at both doses, with no serious adverse events or adverse events of special interest reported.

Sanjay Keswani, Chief Medical Officer, Neurocrine, said: "We are encouraged by these results that show osavampator may help address this unmet need by modulating AMPA receptor activity."

