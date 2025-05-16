BioTech
NBIX

Neurocrine Presents Encouraging New Data From Phase 4 Study Of Ingrezza In Tardive Dyskinesia

May 16, 2025 — 09:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Friday announced new encouraging data from a Phase 4 study of Ingrezza in patients with tardive dyskinesia, a neurological disorder characterized by involuntary movements.

The analyses were conducted using data from patients who participated in a Phase 4 withdrawal study. Patients in the study received Ingrezza for eight weeks, after which they were randomized to either continue Ingrezza or receive placebo for an additional eight weeks.

New data from the study showed that patients with tardive dyskinesia who received continued treatment with Ingrezza demonstrated improvements across functional and health-related quality of life (HRQoL) measures.

Patients who received Ingrezza for eight weeks experienced significant improvements in multiple areas of HRQoL, including mobility, self-care, usual activities and pain/discomfort. Those who received Ingrezza for an additional eight weeks saw continued improvements in all HRQoL dimensions, including significant improvements in mobility and anxiety/depression compared with those who were on placebo.

The analyses were presented at the 2025 International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) Conference in Montreal, Canada.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NBIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.