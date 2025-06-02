BioTech
Neurocrine Biosciences Announces Phase 4 KINECT-PRO Data

June 02, 2025 — 10:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX), Monday announced data from the Phase 4 KINECT-PRO open-label study, evaluating patient-reported outcomes on the use of INGREZZA capsules in a tardive dyskinesia patient population reflective of real-world clinical practice.

The study included a four-week screening period, a 24-week treatment period during which participants received 40 mg of INGREZZA once-daily for the first four weeks, followed by flexible dosing of 40 mg, 60 mg or 80 mg once-daily based on individual treatment needs and a two-week safety follow-up period.

The findings, presented at 2025 Psych Congress Elevate, show robust and clinically meaningful improvements in patients' physical functioning, social interactions and emotional well-being.

The company noted that individuals with milder uncontrolled movement severity also demonstrated negative impact by their tardive dyskinesia at baseline , and meaningful improvements across all severity levels.

