NeuRizer Ltd Welcomes New Director Manyoo Han

May 22, 2024 — 09:39 pm EDT

NeuRizer Ltd (AU:NRZ) has released an update.

NeuRizer Ltd has announced the appointment of Manyoo Han as a new director effective from 17 May 2024. In line with ASX listing rules, the company disclosed that Han currently holds no registered securities in the company. The notice also confirmed that Han has no relevant interests in any securities nor interests in contracts related to NeuRizer Ltd.

