NeurAxis (NRXS) Price Target Increased by 29.41% to 11.22

The average one-year price target for NeurAxis (NYSEAM:NRXS) has been revised to $11.22 / share. This is an increase of 29.41% from the prior estimate of $8.67 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.01% from the latest reported closing price of $8.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in NeurAxis. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRXS is 0.06%, an increase of 211.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 95.89% to 1,584K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 400K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rosalind Advisors holds 286K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company.

Money Concepts Capital holds 223K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing an increase of 85.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRXS by 793.22% over the last quarter.

Panoramic Capital holds 165K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company.

Parsons Capital Management holds 117K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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