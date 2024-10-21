Neuberger Berman, EQT, CPP Join To Acquire Nord Anglia - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Neuberger Berman Private Markets, EQT, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, together with global institutional investors, announced the signing of definitive share purchase agreements in Nord Anglia Education for an enterprise value of $14.5 billion. Existing owners EQT and CPP Investments will remain shareholders in Nord Anglia Education through a new fund investment and reinvestment, respectively.

Nord Anglia is an international schools organization, operating over 80 schools in 33 countries and educating more than 85,000 students from ages 2 to 18.

