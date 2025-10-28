Markets
NETWF

Network Media Chairman Ali Pejman Retires

October 28, 2025 — 08:47 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Network Media Group Inc. (NETWF, NTE.V) announced that Ali Pejman has retired as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Pejman joined Network's Board in October 2019. He served as an Executive Producer on two of Network's most celebrated productions: the Emmy-nominated Sly Lives! (The Burden of Black Genius), which premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival and launched on Hulu in partnership with Disney's Onyx Collective under the direction of Academy Award winner Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, and Sidney, produced with Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin for Apple TV+, which premiered at TIFF 2022 and received numerous accolades, including Best Documentary from the African American Film Critics Association and Outstanding Directing from the NAACP Image Awards.

