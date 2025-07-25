Network Media Appoints Kevin Ma As Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - Network Media Group Inc. (NETWF), a developer and producer of entertainment content, said on Friday that it has appointed Kevin Ma as Chief Financial Officer to replace Darren Battersby, who announced his resignation last month.

Kevin Ma is currently the principal of Calibre Capital Partners Corporation, a corporate finance advisory firm. He serves as an officer and director of several listed and private companies under Calibre Capital's portfolio of clients.

