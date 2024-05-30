Network International Shareholding Shifts Notably

Network International Holdings (GB:NETW) has released an update.

Network International Holdings PLC has announced a significant change in share ownership after Societe Generale crossed a threshold on May 28, 2024, resulting in a decrease in their total voting rights to 7.6967% from a previous notification of 8.3191%. The notification, completed on May 29, 2024, indicates that Societe Generale now holds 41,004,084 voting rights in the company.

