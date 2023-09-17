Network-1 Technologies (NTIP) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Network-1 Technologies said on September 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.10 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 19, 2023 will receive the payment on September 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.98%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.00%, the lowest has been 2.60%, and the highest has been 5.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.03 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -4.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Network-1 Technologies. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTIP is 0.08%, a decrease of 1.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.70% to 5,268K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clayton Partners holds 1,208K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,180K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTIP by 2.33% over the last quarter.

Greenwich Investment Management holds 736K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 739K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTIP by 5.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 571K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 553K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 562K shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTIP by 14.89% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 535K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Network-1 Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, licensing and protection of its intellectual property and proprietary technologies. Network-1 works with inventors and patent owners to assist in the development and monetization of their patented technologies. Network-1 currently owns eighty-four (84) patents covering various telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content. Network-1's current strategy includes continuing to pursue licensing opportunities for its intellectual property. Network-1's strategy is to focus on acquiring and investing in high quality patents which management believes have the potential to generate significant licensing opportunities as Network-1 has achieved with respect to its Remote Power Patent and Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio. Network-1's Remote Power Patent has generated licensing revenue in excess of $151,000,000 from May 2007 through September 30, 2020. Network-1 has achieved licensing and other revenue of $47,150,000 through September 30, 2020 with respect to its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio.

