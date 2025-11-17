Netweb Technologies India (NSEI:NETWEB) Price Target Increased by 59.56% to 4,085.10

The average one-year price target for Netweb Technologies India (NSEI:NETWEB) has been revised to ₹ 4,085.10 / share. This is an increase of 59.56% from the prior estimate of ₹ 2,560.20 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 4,045.05 to a high of ₹ 4,205.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.88% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 3,436.35 / share.

Netweb Technologies India Maintains 0.07% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.07%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netweb Technologies India. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NETWEB is 0.10%, an increase of 14.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.35% to 1,357K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GEMIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional holds 389K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares , representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NETWEB by 22.48% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 235K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 231K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NETWEB by 30.21% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 212K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares , representing an increase of 30.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NETWEB by 85.67% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 206K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares , representing an increase of 10.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NETWEB by 36.28% over the last quarter.

NEMAX - Neuberger Berman Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 75K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares , representing an increase of 25.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NETWEB by 85.57% over the last quarter.

