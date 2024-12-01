Netwealth Group Marks 25 Years with $100 Billion Milestone

Netwealth Group Ltd. (AU:NWL) has released an update.
Netwealth Group Ltd. has surpassed $100 billion in Funds Under Administration as it celebrates its 25th anniversary, highlighting a significant achievement in the financial services sector. The company attributes its growth to its innovative wealth management platform and new online experience for advisers and investors. With its flagship Managed Account reaching over $20.6 billion, Netwealth continues to expand its influence in the industry.
