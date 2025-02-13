NETSOL Technologies Reports Strong Growth in Subscription and Support Revenues with 26% Increase in Total Service Revenue for 2Q’25

NETSOL Technologies reported 26% revenue growth but incurred a net loss amid increased operating expenses and strategic investments.

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. reported strong financial results for its second fiscal quarter and six months ended December 31, 2024, highlighting a 2% increase in total net revenues to $15.5 million and a 26% rise in service revenue, primarily from subscription and support services, which grew by 27% to $8.6 million. Despite these gains, the company faced a net loss of $1.1 million compared to a net income of $408,000 in the same period last year, affected by increased operating expenses due to investments in growth and AI. CEO Najeeb Ghauri emphasized the company's focus on recurring revenues and future potential, while CFO Roger Almond noted the importance of a robust balance sheet, with cash and cash equivalents rising to $21.3 million. Overall, the company is optimistic about leveraging its strong sales pipeline and expanding market presence to drive future profitability.

Double-digit growth in subscription and support revenues (27% increase) showcases strong demand for the company's SaaS and cloud offerings.

Total service revenue increased by 26%, highlighting effective service delivery and market penetration.

The increase in cash and cash equivalents to $21.3 million reflects a solid financial position and liquidity for future investments.

Strategic investments in AI product development indicate a forward-thinking approach that may enhance competitive advantage and long-term growth potential.

Total license fees significantly decreased to $73,000 from $3.0 million in the prior year period, indicating a substantial drop in a potential revenue stream.

GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL for the quarter and six months was $(1.1 million) and $(1.1 million) respectively, contrasting with net income in the prior periods, highlighting a negative shift in profitability.

The company's operating expenses also rose to $7.4 million (48% of sales) compared to $6.1 million (40% of sales) in the prior year, which may raise concerns about cost management and profitability moving forward.

What were NETSOL Technologies' key financial highlights for Q2 2025?

NETSOL reported a 2% increase in total net revenues to $15.5 million and a 27% rise in subscription and support revenues to $8.6 million.

How did recurring revenue growth impact NETSOL's profitability?

While there was strong growth in recurring revenues, investments in AI affected short-term profitability, leading to a GAAP net loss of $1.1 million.

What drove the increase in service revenues for NETSOL?

Total service revenues grew by 26% in Q2 2025, primarily due to higher demand for implementation services in the US and UK.

What is the significance of NETSOL's cash and cash equivalents increase?

Cash and cash equivalents rose to $21.3 million, providing a strong financial foundation for future investments and growth opportunities.

When will NETSOL hold its next conference call to discuss financial results?

The next conference call is scheduled for February 13, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

$NTWK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $NTWK stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ENCINO, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





NETSOL Technologies, Inc.







(Nasdaq:







NTWK







),



a global business services and asset finance solutions provider, reported results for the second fiscal quarter and six months ended December 31, 2024.





Najeeb Ghauri, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of NETSOL Technologies Inc., commented, “Our second quarter of fiscal 2025 was highlighted by strong growth in recurring revenues which have been a key strategic focus of ours. During the quarter, we also made investments in the business which better position us for long-term growth. While these investments, particularly in AI, impacted our short-term profitability, they better position us to capitalize on our established expertise as a leading provider of business services and asset financing solutions. With a strong sales pipeline and growing market presence in the US, we believe that we are well positioned to drive positive results in the full fiscal year.”







Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results







Total net revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 2% to $15.5 million, compared with $15.2 million in the prior year period, driven primarily by increases in subscription and support revenues and services revenues in the quarter. On a constant currency basis, total net revenues were $15.4 million.







Total license fees were $73,000 compared with $3.0 million in the prior year period.



Total license fees were $73,000 compared with $3.0 million in the prior year period.



Total subscription (SaaS and cloud) and support revenues increased 27% to $8.6 million compared with $6.8 million in the prior year period. Total subscription and support revenues as percentage of sales were 56%, compared with 45% in the prior year period. Included in subscription and support revenues in the quarter is a one-time catch up of approximately $1.0 million. Absent this one-time catch up, total subscription and support revenues in the quarter would have increased approximately 12% compared to the prior year period, which more accurately reflects increases in contract values. Total subscription and support revenues on a constant currency basis were $8.6 million.



Total subscription (SaaS and cloud) and support revenues increased 27% to $8.6 million compared with $6.8 million in the prior year period. Total subscription and support revenues as percentage of sales were 56%, compared with 45% in the prior year period. Included in subscription and support revenues in the quarter is a one-time catch up of approximately $1.0 million. Absent this one-time catch up, total subscription and support revenues in the quarter would have increased approximately 12% compared to the prior year period, which more accurately reflects increases in contract values. Total subscription and support revenues on a constant currency basis were $8.6 million.



Total services revenues increased 26% to $6.8 million, compared with $5.4 million in the prior year period. Total services revenues on a constant currency basis were $6.7 million.











Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $6.9 million or 45% of net revenues, compared to $7.2 million or 47% of net revenues in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. On a constant currency basis, gross profit was $6.9 million or 45% of net revenues.





Operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 were $7.4 million or 48% of sales compared to $6.1 million or 40% of sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. On a constant currency basis, operating expenses were $7.3 million or 47% of sales. The increase in operating expenses is primarily related to increased sales and marketing costs as the Company continues to invest in growth opportunities.





Loss from operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $(487,000) compared to income from operations of $1.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. On a constant currency basis, loss from operations was $389,000.





GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 totaled $(1.1 million) or $(0.10) per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $408,000 or $0.04 per diluted share in the prior year period. Included in GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL in the quarter was a loss on foreign currency exchange transactions of $(698,000).





Non-GAAP EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was a loss of $(775,000) or $(0.07) per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP EBITDA of $1.4 million or $0.12 per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).





Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was a loss of $(789,000) or $(0.07) per diluted share, compared with a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $725,000 or $0.06 per diluted share in the prior year period (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).







Six Months Ended December 31, 2024, Financial Results







Total net revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2024, were $30.1 million, compared to $29.5 million in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, total net revenues were $29.8 million.







License fees totaled $74,000 compared with $4.3 million in the prior year period. License fees on a constant currency basis were $71,000.



License fees totaled $74,000 compared with $4.3 million in the prior year period. License fees on a constant currency basis were $71,000.



Total subscription (SaaS and Cloud) and support revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2024, increased 26% to $16.8 million from $13.3 million in the prior year period. Subscription and support revenues in the six months ended December 31, 2024, included a one-time catch up of approximately $1.7 million. Absent this one-time catch up, total subscription and support revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2024 would have increased approximately 14% compared to the previous period, which more accurately reflects increases in contract values. Total subscription and support revenues on a constant currency basis were $16.7 million.



Total subscription (SaaS and Cloud) and support revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2024, increased 26% to $16.8 million from $13.3 million in the prior year period. Subscription and support revenues in the six months ended December 31, 2024, included a one-time catch up of approximately $1.7 million. Absent this one-time catch up, total subscription and support revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2024 would have increased approximately 14% compared to the previous period, which more accurately reflects increases in contract values. Total subscription and support revenues on a constant currency basis were $16.7 million.



Total services revenues increased 11% to $13.2 million from $11.9 million in the prior year period. Total services revenues on a constant currency basis were $13.0 million. The increase in total services revenues during this period is primarily related to increased implementation services in the US and the UK.











Gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2024, was $13.5 million or 45% of net revenues, compared with $13.3 million of 45% of net revenues in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2024, was $13.6 million or 46% of net revenues as measured on a constant currency basis.





Operating expenses for the six months ended December 31, 2024, were $14.7 million or 49% of sales, compared with $12.0 million or 41% of sales in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, operating expenses for the six months ended December 31, 2024, were $14.4 million or 48% of sales on as measured on a constant currency basis.





GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL for the six months ended December 31, 2024, totaled $(1.1 million) or $(0.09) per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $439,000 or $0.04 per diluted share in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL for the first six months of fiscal 2025 totaled $(877,000) or $(0.08) per diluted share.





Non-GAAP EBITDA for the six months ended December 31, 2024, was a loss of $(473,000) or $(0.04) per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP EBITDA of $2.2 million or $0.19 per diluted share in the prior year period (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).





Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended December 31, 2024, was a loss of $(585,000) or $(0.05) per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million or $0.10 per diluted share in the prior year period (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).







Balance Sheet and Capital Structure







Cash and cash equivalents was $21.3 million as of December 31, 2024, compared with $19.1 million as of June 30, 2024. Working capital was $23.0 million as of December 31, 2024, compared with $23.6 million as of June 30, 2024. Total NETSOL stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2024, was $33.9 million or $2.91 per share.







Management Commentary







Najeeb Ghauri, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of NETSOL Technologies Inc., commented, “We’re investing in AI product development to enhance our already robust suite of asset finance and leasing solutions. Our Transcend Retail platform is gaining encouraging traction, primarily driven by our agreement with a major German auto manufacturer that continues to ramp. Internationally, we announced a multi-million dollar expansion agreement during the quarter with a longstanding customer in China, and subsequent to the quarter, we expanded an existing agreement with a leading Japanese equipment finance company that is now live with our Transcend Finance platform in their operations in New Zealand and Australia. Contracts like these demonstrate both the depth of our customer relationships, and the superior performance and reliability of our products.”





Roger Almond, Chief Financial Officer of NETSOL Technologies Inc., commented, “The growth in recurring revenues during the quarter demonstrates the continued evolution of our business model that over time should drive enhanced predictability and profitability in our business. During the quarter, the strategic investments we made in sales and marketing, coupled with the fluctuation in our licensing revenue as well as fluctuations in the foreign currency exchange rate, impacted our profitability. We are confident that the sustained growth in our recurring revenue, coupled with the investments we are making in the long-term growth of our business will translate into enhanced value for our shareholders. Importantly, our robust balance sheet with substantial cash and shareholders’ equity provides a strong financial underpinning to the business as we execute on our strategy.”







Conference Call







NETSOL Technologies management will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 13, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss these financial results. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation.





U.S. dial-in: 877-407-0789





International dial-in: 201-689-8562





Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and provide the operator with the conference ID: NETSOL. The operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Investor Relations at 203-972-9200.





A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through Thursday, February 27, 2024.





Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921





International replay number: 412-317-6671





Replay ID: 13751199







About NETSOL Technologies







NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of professionals placed in ten strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NETSOL’s products help companies transform their finance and leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.









Forward-Looking Statements











This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.









Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable financial measure based upon GAAP, as well as a further explanation of adjusted EBITDA, is included in the financial tables in Schedule 4 of this press release.







Investor Relations Contact:







IMS Investor Relations





netsol@imsinvestorrelations.com





+1 203-972-9200































NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries









1: Consolidated Balance Sheets





























ASSETS







December 31, 2024









June 30, 2024











Current assets:



























Cash and cash equivalents





$





21,270,642













$





19,127,165

















Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $17,028 and $398,809









7,829,823

















13,049,614

















Revenues in excess of billings, net of allowance of $595,875 and $116,148









10,661,549

















12,684,518

















Other current assets









3,191,378

















2,600,786























Total current assets











42,953,392

















47,462,083













Revenues in excess of billings, net - long term









777,428

















954,029













Property and equipment, net









4,934,498

















5,106,842













Right of use assets - operating leases









1,069,948

















1,328,624













Other assets









32,339

















32,340













Intangible assets, net









-

















-













Goodwill









9,302,524

















9,302,524























Total assets







$





59,070,129













$





64,186,442















































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





































Current liabilities:



























Accounts payable and accrued expenses





$





7,332,560













$





8,232,342

















Current portion of loans and obligations under finance leases









8,784,232

















6,276,125

















Current portion of operating lease obligations









518,075

















608,202

















Unearned revenue









3,320,286

















8,752,153























Total current liabilities











19,955,153

















23,868,822













Loans and obligations under finance leases; less current maturities









86,951

















95,771













Operating lease obligations; less current maturities









512,062

















688,749























Total liabilities











20,554,166

















24,653,342











































Stockholders' equity:



























Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized;









-

















-

















Common stock, $.01 par value; 14,500,000 shares authorized;





























12,589,046 shares issued and 11,650,015 outstanding as of December 31, 2024 ,





























12,359,922 shares issued and 11,420,891 outstanding as of June 30, 2024









125,894

















123,602

















Additional paid-in-capital









129,194,697

















128,783,865

















Treasury stock (at cost, 939,031 shares

























as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024)









(3,920,856





)













(3,920,856





)













Accumulated deficit









(45,288,560





)













(44,212,313





)













Other comprehensive loss









(46,187,766





)













(45,935,616





)



















Total NetSol stockholders' equity











33,923,409

















34,838,682

















Non-controlling interest









4,592,554

















4,694,418























Total stockholders' equity











38,515,963

















39,533,100























Total liabilities and stockholders' equity







$





59,070,129













$





64,186,442



































NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Schedule 2: Consolidated Statement of Operations































For the Three Months









For the Six Months





















Ended December 31,









Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Net Revenues:











































License fees





$





72,688













$





2,990,453













$





73,917













$





4,270,902

















Subscription and support









8,642,629

















6,827,781

















16,835,100

















13,340,024

















Services









6,821,344

















5,419,707

















13,226,142

















11,869,196





















Total net revenues









15,536,661

















15,237,941

















30,135,159

















29,480,122



























































Cost of revenues











8,616,320

















8,062,204

















16,650,706

















16,142,368















Gross profit











6,920,341

















7,175,737

















13,484,453

















13,337,754



























































Operating expenses:











































Selling, general and administrative









7,073,622

















5,807,494

















14,037,943

















11,240,463

















Research and development cost









333,669

















341,411

















693,618

















719,830





















Total operating expenses









7,407,291

















6,148,905

















14,731,561

















11,960,293



























































Income (loss) from operations











(486,950





)













1,026,832

















(1,247,108





)













1,377,461



























































Other income and (expenses)











































Interest expense









(236,386





)













(290,322





)













(494,605





)













(566,339





)













Interest income









529,072

















468,280

















1,298,939

















882,998

















Gain (loss) on foreign currency exchange transactions









(698,392





)













(14,617





)













(155,847





)













(148,870





)













Other income









38,064

















(57,305





)













191,555

















576





















Total other income (expenses)









(367,642





)













106,036

















840,042

















168,365



























































Net income before income taxes











(854,592





)













1,132,868

















(407,066





)













1,545,826















Income tax provision











(331,614





)













(150,053





)













(561,431





)













(271,948





)











Net income











(1,186,206





)













982,815

















(968,497





)













1,273,878



















Non-controlling interest











39,164

















(574,499





)













(107,750





)













(834,672





)











Net income attributable to NetSol







$





(1,147,042





)









$





408,316













$





(1,076,247





)









$





439,206







































































































Net income per share:











































Net income per common share













































Basic





$





(0.10





)









$





0.04













$





(0.09





)









$





0.04





















Diluted





$





(0.10





)









$





0.04













$





(0.09





)









$





0.04

























































Weighted average number of shares outstanding









































Basic









11,484,298

















11,372,819

















11,456,996

















11,359,338

















Diluted









11,484,298

















11,372,819

















11,456,996

















11,359,338



































NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Schedule 3: Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



































For the Six Months

























Ended December 31,





























2024

















2023















Cash flows from operating activities:



























Net income (loss)





$





(968,497





)









$





1,273,878

















Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash





























provided by operating activities:

























Depreciation and amortization









738,582

















959,949

















Provision (reversal) for bad debts

















475,172

















29,191

















Gain on sale of assets









(25,084





)













(98





)













Stock based compensation









95,134

















111,787



















Changes in operating assets and liabilities:































Accounts receivable









4,405,610

















5,722,791





















Revenues in excess of billing









2,688,774

















(4,239,762





)

















Other current assets









(170,856





)













329,171





















Accounts payable and accrued expenses









(878,148





)













72,501





















Unearned revenue









(5,990,971





)













(3,654,724





)















Net cash provided by operating activities











369,716

















604,684



















































Cash flows from investing activities:



























Purchases of property and equipment









(568,134





)













(570,584





)













Sales of property and equipment









45,535

















1,248

















Purchase of subsidiary shares









(8,878





)













-



















Net cash used in investing activities











(531,477





)













(569,336





)















































Cash flows from financing activities:



























Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and warrants









430,000

















-

















Dividend paid by subsidiary to non-controlling interest









(306,799





)













-

















Proceeds from bank loans









2,676,932

















135,123

















Payments on finance lease obligations and loans - net









(162,370





)













(162,482





)















Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities











2,637,763

















(27,359





)











Effect of exchange rate changes











(332,525





)













118,273















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents











2,143,477

















126,262













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period









19,127,165

















15,533,254















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period







$





21,270,642













$





15,659,516



































NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Schedule 4: Reconciliation to GAAP























For the Three Months









For the Six Months













Ended December 31,









Ended December 31,

















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















































Net Income (loss) attributable to NetSol





$





(1,147,042





)









$





408,316













$





(1,076,247





)









$





439,206













Non-controlling interest









(39,164





)













574,499

















107,750

















834,672













Income taxes









331,614

















150,053

















561,431

















271,948













Depreciation and amortization









372,585

















429,163

















738,582

















959,949













Interest expense









236,386

















290,322

















494,605

















566,339













Interest (income)









(529,072





)













(468,280





)













(1,298,939





)













(882,998





)









EBITDA





$





(774,693





)









$





1,384,073













$





(472,818





)









$





2,189,116













Add back:





































Non-cash stock-based compensation









47,355

















51,433

















95,134

















111,787













Adjusted EBITDA, gross





$





(727,338





)









$





1,435,506













$





(377,684





)









$





2,300,903













Less non-controlling interest (a)









(61,529





)













(710,171





)













(207,310





)













(1,109,611





)









Adjusted EBITDA, net





$





(788,867





)









$





725,335













$





(584,994





)









$





1,191,292

















































Weighted Average number of shares outstanding





































Basic









11,484,298

















11,372,819

















11,456,996

















11,359,338













Diluted









11,484,298

















11,372,819

















11,456,996

















11,359,338

















































Basic adjusted EBITDA





$





(0.07





)









$





0.06













$





(0.05





)









$





0.10













Diluted adjusted EBITDA





$





(0.07





)









$





0.06













$





(0.05





)









$





0.10





















































































(a)The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest





































to net income attributable to non-controlling interest is as follows









































































Net Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest





$





(39,164





)









$





574,499













$





107,750













$





834,672













Income Taxes









102,414

















75,407

















173,001

















111,784













Depreciation and amortization









92,546

















109,765

















181,681

















251,116













Interest expense









68,636

















91,295

















147,828

















177,184













Interest (income)









(165,365





)













(144,578





)













(408,012





)













(272,669





)









EBITDA





$





59,067













$





706,388













$





202,248













$





1,102,087













Add back:





































Non-cash stock-based compensation









2,462

















3,783

















5,062

















7,524













Adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest





$





61,529













$





710,171













$





207,310













$





1,109,611











