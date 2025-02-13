NETSOL Technologies Reports Strong Growth in Subscription and Support Revenues with 26% Increase in Total Service Revenue for 2Q’25

NETSOL Technologies reported 26% revenue growth but incurred a net loss amid increased operating expenses and strategic investments.
NETSOL Technologies, Inc. reported strong financial results for its second fiscal quarter and six months ended December 31, 2024, highlighting a 2% increase in total net revenues to $15.5 million and a 26% rise in service revenue, primarily from subscription and support services, which grew by 27% to $8.6 million. Despite these gains, the company faced a net loss of $1.1 million compared to a net income of $408,000 in the same period last year, affected by increased operating expenses due to investments in growth and AI. CEO Najeeb Ghauri emphasized the company's focus on recurring revenues and future potential, while CFO Roger Almond noted the importance of a robust balance sheet, with cash and cash equivalents rising to $21.3 million. Overall, the company is optimistic about leveraging its strong sales pipeline and expanding market presence to drive future profitability.
Potential Positives
- Double-digit growth in subscription and support revenues (27% increase) showcases strong demand for the company's SaaS and cloud offerings.
- Total service revenue increased by 26%, highlighting effective service delivery and market penetration.
- The increase in cash and cash equivalents to $21.3 million reflects a solid financial position and liquidity for future investments.
- Strategic investments in AI product development indicate a forward-thinking approach that may enhance competitive advantage and long-term growth potential.
Potential Negatives
- Total license fees significantly decreased to $73,000 from $3.0 million in the prior year period, indicating a substantial drop in a potential revenue stream.
- GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL for the quarter and six months was $(1.1 million) and $(1.1 million) respectively, contrasting with net income in the prior periods, highlighting a negative shift in profitability.
- The company's operating expenses also rose to $7.4 million (48% of sales) compared to $6.1 million (40% of sales) in the prior year, which may raise concerns about cost management and profitability moving forward.
FAQ
What were NETSOL Technologies' key financial highlights for Q2 2025?
NETSOL reported a 2% increase in total net revenues to $15.5 million and a 27% rise in subscription and support revenues to $8.6 million.
How did recurring revenue growth impact NETSOL's profitability?
While there was strong growth in recurring revenues, investments in AI affected short-term profitability, leading to a GAAP net loss of $1.1 million.
What drove the increase in service revenues for NETSOL?
Total service revenues grew by 26% in Q2 2025, primarily due to higher demand for implementation services in the US and UK.
What is the significance of NETSOL's cash and cash equivalents increase?
Cash and cash equivalents rose to $21.3 million, providing a strong financial foundation for future investments and growth opportunities.
When will NETSOL hold its next conference call to discuss financial results?
The next conference call is scheduled for February 13, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
$NTWK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $NTWK stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG removed 48,166 shares (-88.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $137,273
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 33,614 shares (+38.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $95,799
- PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 29,361 shares (+142.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,925
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 18,825 shares (+21.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $53,651
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 17,803 shares (-45.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $50,738
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 5,136 shares (-19.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,637
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 2,383 shares (-62.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,791
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
Double digit growth in subscription and support revenues in 2Q’25
Total service revenue increased 26% in 2Q’25
45% gross margins in 2Q’25
Cash and cash equivalents increased to $21.3 million
ENCINO, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
NETSOL Technologies, Inc.
(Nasdaq:
NTWK
),
a global business services and asset finance solutions provider, reported results for the second fiscal quarter and six months ended December 31, 2024.
Najeeb Ghauri, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of NETSOL Technologies Inc., commented, “Our second quarter of fiscal 2025 was highlighted by strong growth in recurring revenues which have been a key strategic focus of ours. During the quarter, we also made investments in the business which better position us for long-term growth. While these investments, particularly in AI, impacted our short-term profitability, they better position us to capitalize on our established expertise as a leading provider of business services and asset financing solutions. With a strong sales pipeline and growing market presence in the US, we believe that we are well positioned to drive positive results in the full fiscal year.”
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Total net revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 2% to $15.5 million, compared with $15.2 million in the prior year period, driven primarily by increases in subscription and support revenues and services revenues in the quarter. On a constant currency basis, total net revenues were $15.4 million.
Total license fees were $73,000 compared with $3.0 million in the prior year period.
Total subscription (SaaS and cloud) and support revenues increased 27% to $8.6 million compared with $6.8 million in the prior year period. Total subscription and support revenues as percentage of sales were 56%, compared with 45% in the prior year period. Included in subscription and support revenues in the quarter is a one-time catch up of approximately $1.0 million. Absent this one-time catch up, total subscription and support revenues in the quarter would have increased approximately 12% compared to the prior year period, which more accurately reflects increases in contract values. Total subscription and support revenues on a constant currency basis were $8.6 million.
Total services revenues increased 26% to $6.8 million, compared with $5.4 million in the prior year period. Total services revenues on a constant currency basis were $6.7 million.
Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $6.9 million or 45% of net revenues, compared to $7.2 million or 47% of net revenues in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. On a constant currency basis, gross profit was $6.9 million or 45% of net revenues.
Operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 were $7.4 million or 48% of sales compared to $6.1 million or 40% of sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. On a constant currency basis, operating expenses were $7.3 million or 47% of sales. The increase in operating expenses is primarily related to increased sales and marketing costs as the Company continues to invest in growth opportunities.
Loss from operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $(487,000) compared to income from operations of $1.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. On a constant currency basis, loss from operations was $389,000.
GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 totaled $(1.1 million) or $(0.10) per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $408,000 or $0.04 per diluted share in the prior year period. Included in GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL in the quarter was a loss on foreign currency exchange transactions of $(698,000).
Non-GAAP EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was a loss of $(775,000) or $(0.07) per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP EBITDA of $1.4 million or $0.12 per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was a loss of $(789,000) or $(0.07) per diluted share, compared with a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $725,000 or $0.06 per diluted share in the prior year period (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).
Six Months Ended December 31, 2024, Financial Results
Total net revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2024, were $30.1 million, compared to $29.5 million in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, total net revenues were $29.8 million.
License fees totaled $74,000 compared with $4.3 million in the prior year period. License fees on a constant currency basis were $71,000.
Total subscription (SaaS and Cloud) and support revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2024, increased 26% to $16.8 million from $13.3 million in the prior year period. Subscription and support revenues in the six months ended December 31, 2024, included a one-time catch up of approximately $1.7 million. Absent this one-time catch up, total subscription and support revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2024 would have increased approximately 14% compared to the previous period, which more accurately reflects increases in contract values. Total subscription and support revenues on a constant currency basis were $16.7 million.
Total services revenues increased 11% to $13.2 million from $11.9 million in the prior year period. Total services revenues on a constant currency basis were $13.0 million. The increase in total services revenues during this period is primarily related to increased implementation services in the US and the UK.
Gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2024, was $13.5 million or 45% of net revenues, compared with $13.3 million of 45% of net revenues in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2024, was $13.6 million or 46% of net revenues as measured on a constant currency basis.
Operating expenses for the six months ended December 31, 2024, were $14.7 million or 49% of sales, compared with $12.0 million or 41% of sales in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, operating expenses for the six months ended December 31, 2024, were $14.4 million or 48% of sales on as measured on a constant currency basis.
GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL for the six months ended December 31, 2024, totaled $(1.1 million) or $(0.09) per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $439,000 or $0.04 per diluted share in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL for the first six months of fiscal 2025 totaled $(877,000) or $(0.08) per diluted share.
Non-GAAP EBITDA for the six months ended December 31, 2024, was a loss of $(473,000) or $(0.04) per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP EBITDA of $2.2 million or $0.19 per diluted share in the prior year period (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended December 31, 2024, was a loss of $(585,000) or $(0.05) per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million or $0.10 per diluted share in the prior year period (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).
Balance Sheet and Capital Structure
Cash and cash equivalents was $21.3 million as of December 31, 2024, compared with $19.1 million as of June 30, 2024. Working capital was $23.0 million as of December 31, 2024, compared with $23.6 million as of June 30, 2024. Total NETSOL stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2024, was $33.9 million or $2.91 per share.
Management Commentary
Najeeb Ghauri, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of NETSOL Technologies Inc., commented, “We’re investing in AI product development to enhance our already robust suite of asset finance and leasing solutions. Our Transcend Retail platform is gaining encouraging traction, primarily driven by our agreement with a major German auto manufacturer that continues to ramp. Internationally, we announced a multi-million dollar expansion agreement during the quarter with a longstanding customer in China, and subsequent to the quarter, we expanded an existing agreement with a leading Japanese equipment finance company that is now live with our Transcend Finance platform in their operations in New Zealand and Australia. Contracts like these demonstrate both the depth of our customer relationships, and the superior performance and reliability of our products.”
Roger Almond, Chief Financial Officer of NETSOL Technologies Inc., commented, “The growth in recurring revenues during the quarter demonstrates the continued evolution of our business model that over time should drive enhanced predictability and profitability in our business. During the quarter, the strategic investments we made in sales and marketing, coupled with the fluctuation in our licensing revenue as well as fluctuations in the foreign currency exchange rate, impacted our profitability. We are confident that the sustained growth in our recurring revenue, coupled with the investments we are making in the long-term growth of our business will translate into enhanced value for our shareholders. Importantly, our robust balance sheet with substantial cash and shareholders’ equity provides a strong financial underpinning to the business as we execute on our strategy.”
Conference Call
NETSOL Technologies management will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 13, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss these financial results. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation.
U.S. dial-in: 877-407-0789
International dial-in: 201-689-8562
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and provide the operator with the conference ID: NETSOL. The operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Investor Relations at 203-972-9200.
The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay
here
, along with additional replay access being provided through the
company information section
of NETSOL’s website.
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through Thursday, February 27, 2024.
Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921
International replay number: 412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13751199
About NETSOL Technologies
NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of professionals placed in ten strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NETSOL’s products help companies transform their finance and leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable financial measure based upon GAAP, as well as a further explanation of adjusted EBITDA, is included in the financial tables in Schedule 4 of this press release.
Investor Relations Contact:
IMS Investor Relations
netsol@imsinvestorrelations.com
+1 203-972-9200
NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
1: Consolidated Balance Sheets
ASSETS
December 31, 2024
June 30, 2024
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
21,270,642
$
19,127,165
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $17,028 and $398,809
7,829,823
13,049,614
Revenues in excess of billings, net of allowance of $595,875 and $116,148
10,661,549
12,684,518
Other current assets
3,191,378
2,600,786
Total current assets
42,953,392
47,462,083
Revenues in excess of billings, net - long term
777,428
954,029
Property and equipment, net
4,934,498
5,106,842
Right of use assets - operating leases
1,069,948
1,328,624
Other assets
32,339
32,340
Intangible assets, net
-
-
Goodwill
9,302,524
9,302,524
Total assets
$
59,070,129
$
64,186,442
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
7,332,560
$
8,232,342
Current portion of loans and obligations under finance leases
8,784,232
6,276,125
Current portion of operating lease obligations
518,075
608,202
Unearned revenue
3,320,286
8,752,153
Total current liabilities
19,955,153
23,868,822
Loans and obligations under finance leases; less current maturities
86,951
95,771
Operating lease obligations; less current maturities
512,062
688,749
Total liabilities
20,554,166
24,653,342
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized;
-
-
Common stock, $.01 par value; 14,500,000 shares authorized;
12,589,046 shares issued and 11,650,015 outstanding as of December 31, 2024 ,
12,359,922 shares issued and 11,420,891 outstanding as of June 30, 2024
125,894
123,602
Additional paid-in-capital
129,194,697
128,783,865
Treasury stock (at cost, 939,031 shares
as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024)
(3,920,856
)
(3,920,856
)
Accumulated deficit
(45,288,560
)
(44,212,313
)
Other comprehensive loss
(46,187,766
)
(45,935,616
)
Total NetSol stockholders' equity
33,923,409
34,838,682
Non-controlling interest
4,592,554
4,694,418
Total stockholders' equity
38,515,963
39,533,100
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
59,070,129
$
64,186,442
NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 2: Consolidated Statement of Operations
For the Three Months
For the Six Months
Ended December 31,
Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Revenues:
License fees
$
72,688
$
2,990,453
$
73,917
$
4,270,902
Subscription and support
8,642,629
6,827,781
16,835,100
13,340,024
Services
6,821,344
5,419,707
13,226,142
11,869,196
Total net revenues
15,536,661
15,237,941
30,135,159
29,480,122
Cost of revenues
8,616,320
8,062,204
16,650,706
16,142,368
Gross profit
6,920,341
7,175,737
13,484,453
13,337,754
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
7,073,622
5,807,494
14,037,943
11,240,463
Research and development cost
333,669
341,411
693,618
719,830
Total operating expenses
7,407,291
6,148,905
14,731,561
11,960,293
Income (loss) from operations
(486,950
)
1,026,832
(1,247,108
)
1,377,461
Other income and (expenses)
Interest expense
(236,386
)
(290,322
)
(494,605
)
(566,339
)
Interest income
529,072
468,280
1,298,939
882,998
Gain (loss) on foreign currency exchange transactions
(698,392
)
(14,617
)
(155,847
)
(148,870
)
Other income
38,064
(57,305
)
191,555
576
Total other income (expenses)
(367,642
)
106,036
840,042
168,365
Net income before income taxes
(854,592
)
1,132,868
(407,066
)
1,545,826
Income tax provision
(331,614
)
(150,053
)
(561,431
)
(271,948
)
Net income
(1,186,206
)
982,815
(968,497
)
1,273,878
Non-controlling interest
39,164
(574,499
)
(107,750
)
(834,672
)
Net income attributable to NetSol
$
(1,147,042
)
$
408,316
$
(1,076,247
)
$
439,206
Net income per share:
Net income per common share
Basic
$
(0.10
)
$
0.04
$
(0.09
)
$
0.04
Diluted
$
(0.10
)
$
0.04
$
(0.09
)
$
0.04
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
Basic
11,484,298
11,372,819
11,456,996
11,359,338
Diluted
11,484,298
11,372,819
11,456,996
11,359,338
NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 3: Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the Six Months
Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(968,497
)
$
1,273,878
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
738,582
959,949
Provision (reversal) for bad debts
475,172
29,191
Gain on sale of assets
(25,084
)
(98
)
Stock based compensation
95,134
111,787
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
4,405,610
5,722,791
Revenues in excess of billing
2,688,774
(4,239,762
)
Other current assets
(170,856
)
329,171
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(878,148
)
72,501
Unearned revenue
(5,990,971
)
(3,654,724
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
369,716
604,684
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(568,134
)
(570,584
)
Sales of property and equipment
45,535
1,248
Purchase of subsidiary shares
(8,878
)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(531,477
)
(569,336
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and warrants
430,000
-
Dividend paid by subsidiary to non-controlling interest
(306,799
)
-
Proceeds from bank loans
2,676,932
135,123
Payments on finance lease obligations and loans - net
(162,370
)
(162,482
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
2,637,763
(27,359
)
Effect of exchange rate changes
(332,525
)
118,273
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
2,143,477
126,262
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
19,127,165
15,533,254
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
21,270,642
$
15,659,516
NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 4: Reconciliation to GAAP
For the Three Months
For the Six Months
Ended December 31,
Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Income (loss) attributable to NetSol
$
(1,147,042
)
$
408,316
$
(1,076,247
)
$
439,206
Non-controlling interest
(39,164
)
574,499
107,750
834,672
Income taxes
331,614
150,053
561,431
271,948
Depreciation and amortization
372,585
429,163
738,582
959,949
Interest expense
236,386
290,322
494,605
566,339
Interest (income)
(529,072
)
(468,280
)
(1,298,939
)
(882,998
)
EBITDA
$
(774,693
)
$
1,384,073
$
(472,818
)
$
2,189,116
Add back:
Non-cash stock-based compensation
47,355
51,433
95,134
111,787
Adjusted EBITDA, gross
$
(727,338
)
$
1,435,506
$
(377,684
)
$
2,300,903
Less non-controlling interest (a)
(61,529
)
(710,171
)
(207,310
)
(1,109,611
)
Adjusted EBITDA, net
$
(788,867
)
$
725,335
$
(584,994
)
$
1,191,292
Weighted Average number of shares outstanding
Basic
11,484,298
11,372,819
11,456,996
11,359,338
Diluted
11,484,298
11,372,819
11,456,996
11,359,338
Basic adjusted EBITDA
$
(0.07
)
$
0.06
$
(0.05
)
$
0.10
Diluted adjusted EBITDA
$
(0.07
)
$
0.06
$
(0.05
)
$
0.10
(a)The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest
to net income attributable to non-controlling interest is as follows
Net Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
$
(39,164
)
$
574,499
$
107,750
$
834,672
Income Taxes
102,414
75,407
173,001
111,784
Depreciation and amortization
92,546
109,765
181,681
251,116
Interest expense
68,636
91,295
147,828
177,184
Interest (income)
(165,365
)
(144,578
)
(408,012
)
(272,669
)
EBITDA
$
59,067
$
706,388
$
202,248
$
1,102,087
Add back:
Non-cash stock-based compensation
2,462
3,783
5,062
7,524
Adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest
$
61,529
$
710,171
$
207,310
$
1,109,611
