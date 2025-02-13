News & Insights

NETSOL Technologies Reports Strong Growth in Subscription and Support Revenues with 26% Increase in Total Service Revenue for 2Q’25

February 13, 2025 — 08:43 am EST

NETSOL Technologies reported 26% revenue growth but incurred a net loss amid increased operating expenses and strategic investments.

Quiver AI Summary

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. reported strong financial results for its second fiscal quarter and six months ended December 31, 2024, highlighting a 2% increase in total net revenues to $15.5 million and a 26% rise in service revenue, primarily from subscription and support services, which grew by 27% to $8.6 million. Despite these gains, the company faced a net loss of $1.1 million compared to a net income of $408,000 in the same period last year, affected by increased operating expenses due to investments in growth and AI. CEO Najeeb Ghauri emphasized the company's focus on recurring revenues and future potential, while CFO Roger Almond noted the importance of a robust balance sheet, with cash and cash equivalents rising to $21.3 million. Overall, the company is optimistic about leveraging its strong sales pipeline and expanding market presence to drive future profitability.

Potential Positives

  • Double-digit growth in subscription and support revenues (27% increase) showcases strong demand for the company's SaaS and cloud offerings.
  • Total service revenue increased by 26%, highlighting effective service delivery and market penetration.
  • The increase in cash and cash equivalents to $21.3 million reflects a solid financial position and liquidity for future investments.
  • Strategic investments in AI product development indicate a forward-thinking approach that may enhance competitive advantage and long-term growth potential.

Potential Negatives

  • Total license fees significantly decreased to $73,000 from $3.0 million in the prior year period, indicating a substantial drop in a potential revenue stream.
  • GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL for the quarter and six months was $(1.1 million) and $(1.1 million) respectively, contrasting with net income in the prior periods, highlighting a negative shift in profitability.
  • The company's operating expenses also rose to $7.4 million (48% of sales) compared to $6.1 million (40% of sales) in the prior year, which may raise concerns about cost management and profitability moving forward.

FAQ

What were NETSOL Technologies' key financial highlights for Q2 2025?

NETSOL reported a 2% increase in total net revenues to $15.5 million and a 27% rise in subscription and support revenues to $8.6 million.

How did recurring revenue growth impact NETSOL's profitability?

While there was strong growth in recurring revenues, investments in AI affected short-term profitability, leading to a GAAP net loss of $1.1 million.

What drove the increase in service revenues for NETSOL?

Total service revenues grew by 26% in Q2 2025, primarily due to higher demand for implementation services in the US and UK.

What is the significance of NETSOL's cash and cash equivalents increase?

Cash and cash equivalents rose to $21.3 million, providing a strong financial foundation for future investments and growth opportunities.

When will NETSOL hold its next conference call to discuss financial results?

The next conference call is scheduled for February 13, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

  • Double digit growth in subscription and support revenues in 2Q’25


  • Total service revenue increased 26% in 2Q’25


  • 45% gross margins in 2Q’25


  • Cash and cash equivalents increased to $21.3 million



ENCINO, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


NETSOL Technologies, Inc.



(Nasdaq:



NTWK



),

a global business services and asset finance solutions provider, reported results for the second fiscal quarter and six months ended December 31, 2024.



Najeeb Ghauri, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of NETSOL Technologies Inc., commented, “Our second quarter of fiscal 2025 was highlighted by strong growth in recurring revenues which have been a key strategic focus of ours. During the quarter, we also made investments in the business which better position us for long-term growth. While these investments, particularly in AI, impacted our short-term profitability, they better position us to capitalize on our established expertise as a leading provider of business services and asset financing solutions. With a strong sales pipeline and growing market presence in the US, we believe that we are well positioned to drive positive results in the full fiscal year.”




Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results



Total net revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 2% to $15.5 million, compared with $15.2 million in the prior year period, driven primarily by increases in subscription and support revenues and services revenues in the quarter. On a constant currency basis, total net revenues were $15.4 million.




  • Total license fees were $73,000 compared with $3.0 million in the prior year period.


  • Total subscription (SaaS and cloud) and support revenues increased 27% to $8.6 million compared with $6.8 million in the prior year period. Total subscription and support revenues as percentage of sales were 56%, compared with 45% in the prior year period. Included in subscription and support revenues in the quarter is a one-time catch up of approximately $1.0 million. Absent this one-time catch up, total subscription and support revenues in the quarter would have increased approximately 12% compared to the prior year period, which more accurately reflects increases in contract values. Total subscription and support revenues on a constant currency basis were $8.6 million.


  • Total services revenues increased 26% to $6.8 million, compared with $5.4 million in the prior year period. Total services revenues on a constant currency basis were $6.7 million.





Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $6.9 million or 45% of net revenues, compared to $7.2 million or 47% of net revenues in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. On a constant currency basis, gross profit was $6.9 million or 45% of net revenues.



Operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 were $7.4 million or 48% of sales compared to $6.1 million or 40% of sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. On a constant currency basis, operating expenses were $7.3 million or 47% of sales. The increase in operating expenses is primarily related to increased sales and marketing costs as the Company continues to invest in growth opportunities.



Loss from operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $(487,000) compared to income from operations of $1.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. On a constant currency basis, loss from operations was $389,000.



GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 totaled $(1.1 million) or $(0.10) per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $408,000 or $0.04 per diluted share in the prior year period. Included in GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL in the quarter was a loss on foreign currency exchange transactions of $(698,000).



Non-GAAP EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was a loss of $(775,000) or $(0.07) per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP EBITDA of $1.4 million or $0.12 per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).



Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was a loss of $(789,000) or $(0.07) per diluted share, compared with a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $725,000 or $0.06 per diluted share in the prior year period (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).




Six Months Ended December 31, 2024, Financial Results



Total net revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2024, were $30.1 million, compared to $29.5 million in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, total net revenues were $29.8 million.




  • License fees totaled $74,000 compared with $4.3 million in the prior year period. License fees on a constant currency basis were $71,000.


  • Total subscription (SaaS and Cloud) and support revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2024, increased 26% to $16.8 million from $13.3 million in the prior year period. Subscription and support revenues in the six months ended December 31, 2024, included a one-time catch up of approximately $1.7 million. Absent this one-time catch up, total subscription and support revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2024 would have increased approximately 14% compared to the previous period, which more accurately reflects increases in contract values. Total subscription and support revenues on a constant currency basis were $16.7 million.


  • Total services revenues increased 11% to $13.2 million from $11.9 million in the prior year period. Total services revenues on a constant currency basis were $13.0 million. The increase in total services revenues during this period is primarily related to increased implementation services in the US and the UK.





Gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2024, was $13.5 million or 45% of net revenues, compared with $13.3 million of 45% of net revenues in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2024, was $13.6 million or 46% of net revenues as measured on a constant currency basis.



Operating expenses for the six months ended December 31, 2024, were $14.7 million or 49% of sales, compared with $12.0 million or 41% of sales in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, operating expenses for the six months ended December 31, 2024, were $14.4 million or 48% of sales on as measured on a constant currency basis.



GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL for the six months ended December 31, 2024, totaled $(1.1 million) or $(0.09) per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $439,000 or $0.04 per diluted share in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL for the first six months of fiscal 2025 totaled $(877,000) or $(0.08) per diluted share.



Non-GAAP EBITDA for the six months ended December 31, 2024, was a loss of $(473,000) or $(0.04) per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP EBITDA of $2.2 million or $0.19 per diluted share in the prior year period (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).



Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended December 31, 2024, was a loss of $(585,000) or $(0.05) per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million or $0.10 per diluted share in the prior year period (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).




Balance Sheet and Capital Structure



Cash and cash equivalents was $21.3 million as of December 31, 2024, compared with $19.1 million as of June 30, 2024. Working capital was $23.0 million as of December 31, 2024, compared with $23.6 million as of June 30, 2024. Total NETSOL stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2024, was $33.9 million or $2.91 per share.




Management Commentary



Najeeb Ghauri, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of NETSOL Technologies Inc., commented, “We’re investing in AI product development to enhance our already robust suite of asset finance and leasing solutions. Our Transcend Retail platform is gaining encouraging traction, primarily driven by our agreement with a major German auto manufacturer that continues to ramp. Internationally, we announced a multi-million dollar expansion agreement during the quarter with a longstanding customer in China, and subsequent to the quarter, we expanded an existing agreement with a leading Japanese equipment finance company that is now live with our Transcend Finance platform in their operations in New Zealand and Australia. Contracts like these demonstrate both the depth of our customer relationships, and the superior performance and reliability of our products.”



Roger Almond, Chief Financial Officer of NETSOL Technologies Inc., commented, “The growth in recurring revenues during the quarter demonstrates the continued evolution of our business model that over time should drive enhanced predictability and profitability in our business. During the quarter, the strategic investments we made in sales and marketing, coupled with the fluctuation in our licensing revenue as well as fluctuations in the foreign currency exchange rate, impacted our profitability. We are confident that the sustained growth in our recurring revenue, coupled with the investments we are making in the long-term growth of our business will translate into enhanced value for our shareholders. Importantly, our robust balance sheet with substantial cash and shareholders’ equity provides a strong financial underpinning to the business as we execute on our strategy.”




Conference Call



NETSOL Technologies management will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 13, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss these financial results. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation.



U.S. dial-in: 877-407-0789


International dial-in: 201-689-8562



Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and provide the operator with the conference ID: NETSOL. The operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Investor Relations at 203-972-9200.



The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay

here

, along with additional replay access being provided through the

company information section

of NETSOL’s website.



A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through Thursday, February 27, 2024.



Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921


International replay number: 412-317-6671


Replay ID: 13751199




About NETSOL Technologies



NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of professionals placed in ten strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NETSOL’s products help companies transform their finance and leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.





Forward-Looking Statements





This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.




Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable financial measure based upon GAAP, as well as a further explanation of adjusted EBITDA, is included in the financial tables in Schedule 4 of this press release.




Investor Relations Contact:



IMS Investor Relations


netsol@imsinvestorrelations.com


+1 203-972-9200



NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries




1: Consolidated Balance Sheets





ASSETS
December 31, 2024

June 30, 2024


Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents
$
21,270,642


$
19,127,165


Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $17,028 and $398,809

7,829,823



13,049,614


Revenues in excess of billings, net of allowance of $595,875 and $116,148

10,661,549



12,684,518


Other current assets

3,191,378



2,600,786




Total current assets

42,953,392



47,462,083

Revenues in excess of billings, net - long term

777,428



954,029

Property and equipment, net

4,934,498



5,106,842

Right of use assets - operating leases

1,069,948



1,328,624

Other assets

32,339



32,340

Intangible assets, net

-



-

Goodwill

9,302,524



9,302,524




Total assets
$
59,070,129


$
64,186,442









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY










Current liabilities:




Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
7,332,560


$
8,232,342


Current portion of loans and obligations under finance leases

8,784,232



6,276,125


Current portion of operating lease obligations

518,075



608,202


Unearned revenue

3,320,286



8,752,153




Total current liabilities

19,955,153



23,868,822

Loans and obligations under finance leases; less current maturities

86,951



95,771

Operating lease obligations; less current maturities

512,062



688,749




Total liabilities

20,554,166



24,653,342








Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized;

-



-


Common stock, $.01 par value; 14,500,000 shares authorized;





12,589,046 shares issued and 11,650,015 outstanding as of December 31, 2024 ,





12,359,922 shares issued and 11,420,891 outstanding as of June 30, 2024

125,894



123,602


Additional paid-in-capital

129,194,697



128,783,865


Treasury stock (at cost, 939,031 shares




as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024)

(3,920,856
)


(3,920,856
)


Accumulated deficit

(45,288,560
)


(44,212,313
)


Other comprehensive loss

(46,187,766
)


(45,935,616
)




Total NetSol stockholders' equity

33,923,409



34,838,682


Non-controlling interest

4,592,554



4,694,418




Total stockholders' equity

38,515,963



39,533,100




Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
59,070,129


$
64,186,442

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Schedule 2: Consolidated Statement of Operations





For the Three Months

For the Six Months




Ended December 31,

Ended December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023


Net Revenues:








License fees
$
72,688


$
2,990,453


$
73,917


$
4,270,902


Subscription and support

8,642,629



6,827,781



16,835,100



13,340,024


Services

6,821,344



5,419,707



13,226,142



11,869,196



Total net revenues

15,536,661



15,237,941



30,135,159



29,480,122












Cost of revenues

8,616,320



8,062,204



16,650,706



16,142,368


Gross profit

6,920,341



7,175,737



13,484,453



13,337,754












Operating expenses:








Selling, general and administrative

7,073,622



5,807,494



14,037,943



11,240,463


Research and development cost

333,669



341,411



693,618



719,830



Total operating expenses

7,407,291



6,148,905



14,731,561



11,960,293












Income (loss) from operations

(486,950
)


1,026,832



(1,247,108
)


1,377,461












Other income and (expenses)








Interest expense

(236,386
)


(290,322
)


(494,605
)


(566,339
)


Interest income

529,072



468,280



1,298,939



882,998


Gain (loss) on foreign currency exchange transactions

(698,392
)


(14,617
)


(155,847
)


(148,870
)


Other income

38,064



(57,305
)


191,555



576



Total other income (expenses)

(367,642
)


106,036



840,042



168,365












Net income before income taxes

(854,592
)


1,132,868



(407,066
)


1,545,826


Income tax provision

(331,614
)


(150,053
)


(561,431
)


(271,948
)


Net income

(1,186,206
)


982,815



(968,497
)


1,273,878



Non-controlling interest

39,164



(574,499
)


(107,750
)


(834,672
)


Net income attributable to NetSol
$
(1,147,042
)

$
408,316


$
(1,076,247
)

$
439,206






















Net income per share:








Net income per common share









Basic
$
(0.10
)

$
0.04


$
(0.09
)

$
0.04



Diluted
$
(0.10
)

$
0.04


$
(0.09
)

$
0.04











Weighted average number of shares outstanding








Basic

11,484,298



11,372,819



11,456,996



11,359,338


Diluted

11,484,298



11,372,819



11,456,996



11,359,338


















































































































































































































































































































































































NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Schedule 3: Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows






For the Six Months





Ended December 31,






2024



2023


Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income (loss)
$
(968,497
)

$
1,273,878


Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash





provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

738,582



959,949


Provision (reversal) for bad debts



475,172



29,191


Gain on sale of assets

(25,084
)


(98
)


Stock based compensation

95,134



111,787



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable

4,405,610



5,722,791



Revenues in excess of billing

2,688,774



(4,239,762
)



Other current assets

(170,856
)


329,171



Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(878,148
)


72,501



Unearned revenue

(5,990,971
)


(3,654,724
)



Net cash provided by operating activities

369,716



604,684











Cash flows from investing activities:




Purchases of property and equipment

(568,134
)


(570,584
)


Sales of property and equipment

45,535



1,248


Purchase of subsidiary shares

(8,878
)


-



Net cash used in investing activities

(531,477
)


(569,336
)











Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and warrants

430,000



-


Dividend paid by subsidiary to non-controlling interest

(306,799
)


-


Proceeds from bank loans

2,676,932



135,123


Payments on finance lease obligations and loans - net

(162,370
)


(162,482
)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

2,637,763



(27,359
)


Effect of exchange rate changes

(332,525
)


118,273


Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

2,143,477



126,262

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

19,127,165



15,533,254


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
21,270,642


$
15,659,516




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Schedule 4: Reconciliation to GAAP



For the Three Months

For the Six Months


Ended December 31,

Ended December 31,



2024



2023



2024



2023









Net Income (loss) attributable to NetSol
$
(1,147,042
)

$
408,316


$
(1,076,247
)

$
439,206

Non-controlling interest

(39,164
)


574,499



107,750



834,672

Income taxes

331,614



150,053



561,431



271,948

Depreciation and amortization

372,585



429,163



738,582



959,949

Interest expense

236,386



290,322



494,605



566,339

Interest (income)

(529,072
)


(468,280
)


(1,298,939
)


(882,998
)

EBITDA
$
(774,693
)

$
1,384,073


$
(472,818
)

$
2,189,116

Add back:







Non-cash stock-based compensation

47,355



51,433



95,134



111,787

Adjusted EBITDA, gross
$
(727,338
)

$
1,435,506


$
(377,684
)

$
2,300,903

Less non-controlling interest (a)

(61,529
)


(710,171
)


(207,310
)


(1,109,611
)

Adjusted EBITDA, net
$
(788,867
)

$
725,335


$
(584,994
)

$
1,191,292









Weighted Average number of shares outstanding







Basic

11,484,298



11,372,819



11,456,996



11,359,338

Diluted

11,484,298



11,372,819



11,456,996



11,359,338









Basic adjusted EBITDA
$
(0.07
)

$
0.06


$
(0.05
)

$
0.10

Diluted adjusted EBITDA
$
(0.07
)

$
0.06


$
(0.05
)

$
0.10

















(a)The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest







to net income attributable to non-controlling interest is as follows















Net Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
$
(39,164
)

$
574,499


$
107,750


$
834,672

Income Taxes

102,414



75,407



173,001



111,784

Depreciation and amortization

92,546



109,765



181,681



251,116

Interest expense

68,636



91,295



147,828



177,184

Interest (income)

(165,365
)


(144,578
)


(408,012
)


(272,669
)

EBITDA
$
59,067


$
706,388


$
202,248


$
1,102,087

Add back:







Non-cash stock-based compensation

2,462



3,783



5,062



7,524

Adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest
$
61,529


$
710,171


$
207,310


$
1,109,611





