NetSol Reports Y/Y Revenue Growth in Q1 but Faces Earnings Challenges

Shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. NTWK have declined 6.3% since the company reported its earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s 2% decline over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has lost 13.5% versus the S&P 500’s 0.5% decline.

Q1 Revenue & Earnings Performance

NetSol reported a 3% increase in total net revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 to $14.6 million from $14.2 million in the prior-year period. This was primarily driven by a 26% increase in subscription and support revenues to $8.2 million from $6.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Services revenues were stable at $6.4 million, while license fees saw a sharp decline to $1,229 in the reported quarter from $1.3 million in the prior-year quarter.

The company posted diluted earnings per share of 0.6 cents for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, up from 0.3 cents in the prior-year quarter.

NetSol Technologies Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NetSol Technologies Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NetSol Technologies Inc. Quote

Segmental Performance

NetSol operates through three geographic segments — North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, the North America segment showed robust growth, with revenues of $2.87 million, rising significantly from $1.41 million in the prior year. This segment accounted for 19.7% of the company’s total revenues.

For the Europe segment, revenues declined to $2.50 million from $2.56 million in the prior-year quarter. This segment represented 17.1% of total revenues.

The Asia-Pacific segment was the largest contributor, generating $9.23 million in revenues. However, this declined from $10.27 million in the prior year, reflecting some challenges in this region. The Asia-Pacific segment accounted for 63.3% of the company’s total revenues.

While the North America segment displayed strong performance, Europe and Asia-Pacific faced moderate revenue declines. Asia-Pacific continues to be the dominant driver of NetSol's overall revenue mix.

Other Key Business Metrics

Gross profit increased to $6.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 from $6.2 million in the year-ago quarter, with margins improving to 45% from 43% a year ago. Operating expenses rose to $7.3 million from $5.8 million, attributed to higher selling, general and administrative expenses. As a result, NetSol reported a loss from operations of $760,000 against the income from operations of $350,000 in the prior year.

Cash & Debt

Cash and cash equivalents grew to $24.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2024, from $19.1 million at the end of the previous quarter.

Total current liabilities decreased to $22.4 million from $23.9 million in the prior quarter, reflecting improved financial management.

Management Commentary & Factors Influencing Performance

Management emphasized transitioning from the reliance on one-time license fees to predictable, recurring revenue streams through subscription and support services. CEO Najeeb Ghauri highlighted the expansion of the company’s AI-driven product offerings and geographical reach, alongside key contract wins, such as a $30-million agreement with a major automaker in China and a $16-million deal with a U.S. automaker.

Guidance

NetSol reiterated its goal of achieving double-digit revenue growth for fiscal 2025. This optimism is supported by the robust increase in subscription revenues, and investments in AI and cloud-based services. The company also underscored a strengthened cash position of $24.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2024, compared with $19.1 million at the end of the prior fiscal year.

Other Developments

The company reached a few business milestones in the quarter under review, including rebranding its product platform under the Transcend umbrella, and incorporating advanced AI and machine learning capabilities. Additionally, the company renewed a five-year support contract in China, projected to generate $30 million in revenues. A new agreement with a U.K.-based finance company and professional services contracts in China collectively contribute to NetSol’s ongoing diversification of its revenue base.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.