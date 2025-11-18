Is NetScout Systems (NTCT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is NetScout Systems (NTCT). NTCT is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.72. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.81. NTCT's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.05 and as low as 8.24, with a median of 9.70, all within the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that NTCT has a P/CF ratio of 13.76. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 22.95. Within the past 12 months, NTCT's P/CF has been as high as 14.90 and as low as 11.07, with a median of 13.23.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that NetScout Systems is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, NTCT sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

