NetScout Systems Inc Announces Increase In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - NetScout Systems Inc (NTCT) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $55.14 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $48.81 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NetScout Systems Inc reported adjusted earnings of $73.75 million or $1.00 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to $250.68 million from $252.02 million last year.

NetScout Systems Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.37 To $ 2.45 Full year revenue guidance: $ 835 M To $ 870 M

