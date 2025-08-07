NetScout (NTCT) Q1 Product Sales Up 19%

Key Points Product revenue rebounded with 19.0% growth (GAAP), driven by cybersecurity and service assurance solutions.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT), a technology company specializing in digital network performance and cybersecurity monitoring, announced earnings for Q1 FY2026 on August 7, 2025. The highlight of the release showed a modest but clear outperformance of analyst estimates: GAAP revenue totaled $186.7 million, ahead of the $186.1 million consensus, and non-GAAP earnings per share reached $0.34, beating forecasts by $0.02 (non-GAAP). Compared to the same period last year, revenue (GAAP) climbed 6.9%. This was driven by strong product sales. Overall, the quarter showed a return to product revenue growth, expanding profitability, and reaffirmed full-year financial guidance.

Metric Q1 FY26(Ended June 30, 2025) Q1 Estimate Q1 FY25(Ended June 30, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.34 $0.32 $0.28 21.4 % Revenue (GAAP) $186.7 million N/A $174.6 million 6.9% Product Revenue $73.0 million $61.2 million 19.3 % Service Revenue $113.8 million $113.4 million 0.4% Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) 14.2 % 8.0 % 6.2 pp

Understanding NetScout Systems: Business and Strategy

NetScout Systems provides software and hardware solutions that help organizations monitor and protect digital networks. Its core business focuses on network performance management, digital observability, and advanced cybersecurity protection for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies.

The company’s priorities focus on continuous product innovation—especially in artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity—and expanding customer relationships. Success depends on staying ahead of evolving cyber threats, efficiently launching new updates, and growing the customer base in both telecommunications and government sectors.

Quarter in Review: Financial Performance and Business Drivers

The period marked a rebound in product sales, with product revenue (GAAP) increasing 19.2% versus the prior-year quarter. This accounted for 39% of total revenue, compared with 35% in Q1 FY2025. Notably, the company rolled out new AI-powered enhancements to its "Arbor Edge Defense" and "Arbor Enterprise Manager Adaptive DDoS" (Distributed Denial of Service) solutions, automating defenses to block up to 80% of DDoS attacks without further analysis.

Service revenue, which covers recurring support and maintenance contracts, was $113.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared with $113.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Service revenue totaled $113.8 million, making up 61% of revenue, but its share was down as product sales rose. The slow growth here emphasizes the company’s need to innovate and push forward with new cybersecurity products—a trend also seen in recent annual results, where cybersecurity revenue grew by 6.6% in FY2025 but service assurance revenue declined 4.4% in FY2025.

The operating margin (non-GAAP) rose to 14.2%, up from 8.0% (non-GAAP) in the same period last year. NetScout continued to invest in research and development, especially around AI, but trimmed expenses slightly. Non-GAAP EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) improved, supporting both profit growth and cash accumulation for the business.

On the operational side, backlog for product orders more than doubled to $30.9 million as of June 30, 2025, from $15.3 million a year earlier. This backlog is future business that has been booked but not yet delivered. The cash position also strengthened, with cash and investments climbing to $543.5 million. and no debt outstanding. The company used $15.0 million to buy back shares, underscoring a focus on returning capital to investors while still funding growth initiatives.

Technological Advances, Product Focus, and Market Actions

NetScout’s cybersecurity solutions—such as its Arbor Edge Defense and Omnis Cyber Intelligence suite—are designed to monitor networks for threats and automatically neutralize attacks like DDoS. DDoS attacks seek to overwhelm digital services with fake traffic, and automated defense is crucial as attack volume and complexity rise. By integrating AI into its product lineup, NetScout aims to make threat detection and response faster with less manual oversight, a selling point for enterprise and government customers increasingly challenged by sophisticated cyber tactics.

In network performance management, NetScout’s service assurance tools help companies monitor traffic and resolve digital issues, especially within rapidly evolving environments like 5G wireless infrastructure. With its roots in hardware, NetScout has pushed to offer software-only solutions and cloud-based products as customers look to unbundle purchases and reduce costs.

Strategic participation in industry events—including TM Forum, Cisco Live, and Black Hat USA—helped NetScout showcase its flagship solutions and broaden its reach. The company also highlighted compliance with National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) zero-trust standards to attract federal government buyers, where order timing remains a key uncertainty for full-year results.

No single customer contributed more than 10% of revenue in FY2025 or FY2024, indicating a diversified user base and lower risk from single-contract dependency. However, customers in the federal and government space are likely to fluctuate as budgetary cycles and procurement windows affect the timing and size of new deals.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Areas to Watch

NetScout management reaffirmed full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, projecting revenue between $825 million and $865 million in FY2026, non-GAAP EPS in the $2.25 to $2.40 range in FY2026, and GAAP EPS from $1.07 to $1.22 in FY2026. This outlook implies cautious optimism for continued growth, but it is weighted by possible variations in large order timing and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty.

No changes were made to the financial outlook despite the solid start to the year. Federal contract timing remains a significant unknown for the year. The company continues to prioritize investment in AI cybersecurity, expanding its observability offerings, and maintaining strong cash discipline.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

