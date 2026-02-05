Markets

Netmarble Q4 Operating Profit Rises

February 05, 2026 — 02:20 am EST

(RTTNews) - Netmarble (251270.KS) reported fourth quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of parent company of 34.1 billion Korean won compared to a loss of 165.9 billion Korean won, prior year. Net income from continuing operation before income tax was 19.9 billion won compared to a loss of 184.1 billion won. Operating income increased to 110.8 billion won from 35.2 billion won, a year ago.

Fourth quarter sales were 797.6 billion won compared to 649.0 billion won, last year, up 22.9%.

Shares of Netmarble are currently trading at 50,800 won, down 1.55%.

