Netgem SA Drives Growth in Entertainment Tech

May 30, 2024 — 04:21 am EDT

Netgem SA (FR:ALNTG) has released an update.

Netgem SA is advancing its growth strategy in the European Entertainment Technology market, focusing on enhancing monetization for audiovisual creators and optimizing technological costs. The company is expanding its dual-sided platform to serve content rights holders and distributors, including telecom operators, by leveraging its cloud-based, multi-tenant software platform. With recent initiatives like the ‘Fast Lane’ content package and a partnership with Gamestream for cloud gaming, Netgem confirms its 2024 targets for increased recurring revenue and profitability.

