NETGEAR Strengthens Connectivity With Nighthawk M7 Pro Mobile Hotspot

NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR recently enhanced its portfolio of WiFi 7 devices with the addition of the Nighthawk M7 Pro Mobile Hotspot (MR7400). Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon SDX75 chipset and operating on AT&T’s 5G network, the M7 Pro offers an exceptional Internet experience, combining advanced WiFi 7 technology with 5G speeds. It is specifically designed to deliver high-speed, portable and secure connectivity, making it ideal for both consumers and businesses.



The new M7 Pro delivers superfast Internet with 5G connectivity of up to 6 Gbps with reduced latency and better coverage, suitable for data-consuming tasks such as 8K streaming, online gaming and video conferencing. Its tri-band WiFi 7 and dual-band concurrent capabilities enable it to reach speeds of up to 5.8 Gbps. The device offers both 5GHz and 6GHz bands, allowing concurrent support and bandwidth aggregation.



In addition to wireless connectivity, the hotspot includes a 2.5Gbps Internet port, which can be connected to a router at home or used as a failover for a wired broadband connection. For professionals working remotely or traveling frequently, the M7 Pro offers an uninterrupted, fast and secure connection, allowing them to stay productive. The ability to support up to 64 devices makes it ideal for businesses of all sizes.



Small or remote offices, pop-up shops and businesses in industries such as healthcare, construction and manufacturing can benefit from the hotspot’s flexibility and high-speed performance. It is designed to be scalable, supporting a growing number of connected devices. It is likely to become a critical part of NETGEAR’s “total network solution” or can be integrated into the existing networking framework by leveraging NETGEAR’s Insight Pro platform. This platform allows businesses to smoothly onboard, configure and manage the M7 Pro and other network devices, providing detailed reporting on device usage, cellular signal strength and battery levels.

Pricing and Availability of NTGR’s M7 Pro

The NETGEAR Nighthawk M7 Pro Mobile Hotspot is currently available through AT&T’s website. Consumers can purchase the device for $449.99, while AT&T Enterprise Business customers have the option to buy it for $349.99 with a two-year contract or $299.99 with a three-year agreement.

NTGR to Gain From WiFi 7 Upgrade Cycle

NETGEAR has been at the forefront of networking innovation, delivering advanced solutions to homes and businesses worldwide. It is capitalizing on the rapid demand for robust networking solutions owing to the growing number of Internet-connected devices and the shift from older WiFi standards to the much-awaited WiFi 7. Recently, it partnered with Samsung Electronics' System LSI Business to ensure seamless interoperability and roaming between NETGEAR's Business WiFi 7 access points and Samsung’s WiFi 7 client chipset offering.



In August 2024, NTGR released the WBE710 Insight Manageable Tri-band WiFi 7 Access Point solution, tailored to enhance data throughput across multiple bands to lower network congestion. In June 2024, it boosted its portfolio with the addition of two modern WiFi 7 products at mainstream prices. The company plans to further expand its WiFi 7 mesh and mobile hotspots product line to gain from the WiFi 7 upgrade cycle.



In the second quarter of 2024, the Connected Home segment (CHP), which includes Orbi, Nighthawk and Armor, reported revenues of $84 million, marking a 14.6% decline from the prior-year quarter. Despite the tough environment, the segment saw growth in premium products and positive trends for new cost-effective WiFi 7 products and cable modems. The CHP business anticipates improvement as the WiFi 7 upgrade cycle begins.

Higher Costs, Macroeconomic Woes to Hurt NTGR

NETGEAR operates in a cut-throat competitive environment. It needs to continually invest in research and development activities to stay on top of the game, which eventually hampers its margins. Margins are further expected to be affected by inventory reduction efforts and elevated transportation costs, including the Red Sea shipping crisis.

NTGR’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

NTGR currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have gained 34.8% in the past year against the sub-industry’s decline of 14.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

