NETGEAR Q1 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter net loss of $13.0 million or $0.47 per share, compared to a loss of $6.0 million or $0.21 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.85 million or $0.06 per share compared to $461 thousand or $0.02 per share last year.

Net revenues for the quarter were $158.8 million, compared to $162.1 million last year.

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