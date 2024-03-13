NETGEAR (NTGR) Unveils New High-Speed Internet Cable Modem

NETGEAR NTGR announced the availability of its new Nighthawk DOCSIS 3.1 High-Speed Internet Cable Modem (CM3000). The modem is designed to handle the latest DOCSIS 3.1 cable Internet speeds.

The company added that the new modem offers download speeds of up to 2.5Gbps and upload speeds of up to 1Gbps. The CM3000 meets the growing demands for Internet usage, including video conferencing and smart home surveillance.

The CM3000 works seamlessly with major U.S. cable service providers and is likely to meet future high-split needs. Users can optimize their Internet performance by pairing the CM3000 with NETGEAR's WiFi 6E or WiFi 7 routers or Orbi whole home mesh system.

The Nighthawk CM3000 is available for purchase at $299.99 on the company’s website. The company continues to invest heavily in research and development to expand its product line.

Going ahead, the company plans to further expand its WiFi 7 mesh and mobile hotspots product line. Per a report from Markets and Markets, the global Wi-Fi market is expected to reach $39.4 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 22.2% from 2023 to 2028.

In December, the company introduced the S3600 Series Smart Switches, which are aimed at meeting the rising demand for networking. The smart switches comprise the 8-Port 10G/multi-gigabit (XS508TM) and 16-Port 10G/multi-gigabit (XS516TM) that offer adaptable wired connectivity for high-bandwidth devices.

Prior to that, the company introduced a new and enhanced Orbi 970 lineup to address the escalating demand for faster Wi-Fi, lower latency, and greater capacity due to the rise of multi-gig Internet speeds and the proliferation of connected devices and bandwidth-intensive applications.

NETGEAR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 17.4% against the sub-industry's growth of 0.7% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

