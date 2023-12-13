NETGEAR (NTGR) Launches Smart Switches to Improve Connectivity

NETGEAR NTGR introduced the S3600 Series Smart Switches, which are aimed at meeting the rising demand for networking. The smart switches comprise the 8-Port 10G/multi-gigabit (XS508TM) and 16-Port 10G/multi-gigabit (XS516TM) that offer adaptable wired connectivity for high-bandwidth devices.

The smart switches are aimed to address the rising networking demands of high-bandwidth applications and devices. The smart switches tackle these challenges by allowing precise speed allocation to each connected device. The XS508TM and XS516TM are priced at $999.99 and $1,599.99, respectively.

The new switches offer flexibility to cater to specific networking needs while accommodating future expansion. These switches integrate seamlessly within NETGEAR's Total Network Solution and align with other products like the PR60X Pro Router and WiFi Access Points. Also, the smart switches include a one-year subscription to NETGEAR Insight Cloud Management.

The S3600 Series offers intuitive web management for easy configuration, including uplink ports for local servers or network core aggregation. NETGEAR's Insight Cloud Management platform streamlines remote setup and troubleshooting for the entire network infrastructure from a single interface.

The company continues to invest heavily in research and development to expand its product line. In September, the company introduced a new and enhanced Orbi 970 lineup to address the escalating demand for faster Wi-Fi, lower latency, and greater capacity due to the rise of multi-gig Internet speeds and the proliferation of connected devices and bandwidth-intensive applications.

Prior to that, the company announced the launch of the Nighthawk Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6E System (MK93S), which is designed to provide improved mesh WiFi coverage and performance. It is also equipped with a robust quad-core 1.7GHz processor and the latest WiFi 6E tri-band technology, which helps to reduce congestion and latency.

NETGEAR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have lost 27.6% compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 1.5% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

