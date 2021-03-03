NETGEAR (NTGR) Expands Ethernet Switches for AV Industry

NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR has expanded its series of IP switches that have been built for the growing audio and video over IP (AV-over-IP) market. The new AV Line is a result of the company’s years of networking expertise in the professional AV industry.



NETGEAR is a global company that delivers innovative networking and Internet-connected products to consumers and businesses. It continues to capitalize on technology inflections, create new categories and build recurring service revenues to maintain its market leadership.



The San Jose, CA-based company is leading the industry with AV-specific configuration that simplifies the deployment of AV networks. NETGEAR’s IGMP Plus functionality, along with Auto-LAG and Auto-Trunk features, allows AV installers to connect multiple M4250 switches. The M4250 switches, available in a range of configurations, have been designed for integration with traditional rack-mounted AV equipment.



NETGEAR’s AV Line is the industry’s most comprehensive offering of network switches for AV-over-IP. The solution features out-of-the-box AV functionality, AV configuration presets and AV-friendly user interface design. The M4250 AV interface presents the AV controls with user-selectable profiles for common AV platforms.



NETGEAR continues to benefit from strong demand for its Wi-Fi 6 offerings, which is driving exceptional growth in the connected home products business. To capitalize on the increasing demand for cloud-based applications, NETGEAR consistently comes up with next-generation commercial products.



These include Power over Ethernet switches, Multi-gigabit Ethernet switches and high-capacity local and remote unified storage. The products are likely to augment the efficiency of its hybrid cloud access network and strengthen its position in the market.



NETGEAR’s shares have gained 29.9% in the past six months compared with 12.3% growth of the industry. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 59.5%, on average.







Currently, the stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of A.



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Aviat Networks AVNW, Plantronics PLT and Ubiquiti UI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.7%, on average.



Plantronics delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 560.4%, on average.



Ubiquiti delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.1%, on average.

